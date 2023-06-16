Michael Chandler boldly predicts exactly how he will beat Conor McGregor, agrees to future tie-up with Colby Covington

Michael Chandler recently revealed how he thinks he will beat Conor McGregor and claimed he'd be open to coaching on The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) opposite Colby Covington sometime in the future.

'Iron' recently held an ask-me-anything (AMA) session on Twitter while traveling on a plane and responded to several questions posed by the fans. Given that Chandler is expected to fight McGregor in the octagon sometime later this year, a fan asked him how he plans to defeat the Irishman. Chandler replied:

"Liver shot."

As Michael Chandler is playing the role of a coach on TUF 31 opposite Conor McGregor this year, another fan asked him if he'd consider doing a season of the popular reality show opposite UFC welterweight Colby Covington. Despite Covington's polarizing personality, 'Iron' replied in the affirmative:

"Yep… I think that’s a great idea."

Michael Chandler last faced Dustin Poirier at UFC 281, where the Louisiana native handed him a third-round submission loss. 'Iron' is highly expected to welcome Conor McGregor back to the UFC octagon after the conclusion of TUF 31.

The highly anticipated matchup has yet to be formally announced, thanks to McGregor's absence from the USADA testing pool. 'The Notorious' would have to be in the testing pool for at least six months before he can compete again.

Michael Chandler on a rematch against Charles Oliveira

Amidst Conor McGregor's concerns regarding the USADA testing pool, Michael Chandler recently showed interest in a rematch with Charles Oliveira after the Brazilian's incredible performance against Beneil Dariush at UFC 289.

Chandler first fought Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 262, where 'do Bronx' defeated the American via second-round knockout to take home lightweight gold. However, after Oliveira's phenomenal first-round knockout win against Dariush, Chandler wants another shot at the former lightweight champion.

Charles Oliveira Stan @MMA_Burner941 CHARLES OLIVEIRA FINISHES BENEIL DARIUSH



THE CHAMPION HAS A NAME CHARLES OLIVEIRA FINISHES BENEIL DARIUSH THE CHAMPION HAS A NAME https://t.co/opzXk0yTSB

The former Bellator lightweight champion uploaded a video to his YouTube channel, where he broke down Oliveira's recent win over Dariush at UFC 289. He stated:

"I think the biggest thing that needs to be said about this performance - this is the title eliminator, this is Charles Oliveira staking his claim that 'I am one of the best lightweights on the planet.' He's proven it time and time again."

He added:

"Charles Oliveira is a savage... I hope to share the octagon with him again, eventually. I would like to run that one back, obviously. But the way he looked that night against Dariush, UFC 289, was absolutely masterful. Hats off to you, Charles. God Bless. See you at the top."

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting



bit.ly/MRPJune14 Michael Chandler praises "masterful" Charles Oliveira, hopes to run it back. Michael Chandler praises "masterful" Charles Oliveira, hopes to run it back.📰 bit.ly/MRPJune14 https://t.co/l4sBCh5lFZ

Watch the full video below:

