Michael Chandler called out by old foe and former UFC champion after Conor McGregor fight talks stall

Michael Chandler has been one of the most exciting fighters in the octagon since joining two years ago and was granted the opportunity of a lifetime to face Conor McGregor later this year. While there's no certainty surrounding the bout, it does look in jeopardy and a former UFC champion has now called 'Iron' out.

'The Notorious' promised fans that he would return before the end of 2023 and was seemingly living up to his words after Dana White announced he would coach on The Ultimate Fighter. According to recent reports, despite having a long time to re-enter the USADA testing pool, the Irishman didn't and is now ineligible to compete until next year.

Amid the doubts surrounding a potential Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler clash, former UFC champion Eddie Alvarez has called for a trilogy matchup with the former Bellator lightweight king.

"Hey Michael Chandler, you'll never be without a potential opponent as long as I am still breathing buddy. Dana White [and] UFC know the deal. Trilogy time."

Michael Chandler and Eddie Alvarez have shared the cage on two occasions throughout their illustrious careers in the sport. In two of Bellator's most iconic matchups, the veterans first met in 2011 and would run it back in 2013, with each fighter winning one apiece.

Since leaving the UFC in 2018, 'The Underground King' had a two-year stint with ONE Championship before making his way to BKFC. In his bare-knuckle boxing debut, the 39-year-old scored a win over Chad Mendes in one of the greatest fights in the promotion's history.

What did Michael Chandler say in his recent Conor McGregor callout?

As previously mentioned, Conor McGregor is rumored to have missed the deadline for a USADA sample. He will now have to wait until 2024 to compete inside the octagon, leaving his supposed opponent in limbo.

The two were supposed to meet in the cage following the conclusion of their TUF season, but that now looks unlikely. Despite the Dublin-native exclusion, Chandler is still in the program and had a recent visit from the anti-doping agency.

After sharing a video with his fans during USADA's trip to his home, the NCAA Division I wrestler called out McGregor, saying:

"You guys have all seen the news, Conor's not in USADA... Comically, USADA shows up at my door today, to add insult to injury. Where you at, boy?"

Michael Chandler @MikeChandlerMMA No joke… WHERE THE FOOK IS THAT GUY? No joke… WHERE THE FOOK IS THAT GUY? https://t.co/pX5RmOFSdK

Poll : 0 votes