Michael Chandler calls Charles Oliveira rematch the biggest disappointment of his career

Michael Chandler reflected on his unanimous decision loss to Charles Oliveira in their rematch at UFC 309.

Chandler, who is set to face Paddy Pimblett in the co-main event at UFC 314 this Saturday, was interviewed by Teddy Atlas on ESPN MMA. The former Bellator champion opened up about his loss to Oliveira at UFC 309 and emphasized that it was the biggest disappointment of his career.

However, Chandler asserted that he evolved during that fight, highlighting that he didn’t fight recklessly and instead used his brain and maintained composure throughout the bout. He said:

"I feel like I was more let down in my entire career than any other fight in this last fight with Charles Oliveira. But I saw glimpses of more composure in that fight. There was a loss, but there was a growth in that fight. If I use my brain, I think I made some very good veteran decisions. I felt more alive, more composed, and more comfortable in there.”

Check out Michael Chandler’s comments below (via @RedCorner_MMA on X):

‘Iron’ had been out of action since his submission loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 281 in November 2022. He was originally scheduled to make his highly anticipated comeback against Conor McGregor at UFC 303.

However, the Irish star pulled out after suffering a toe injury, leading Chandler to clash against Oliveira.

Michael Chandler eyes title shot with a win over Paddy Pimblett

Michael Chandler is currently 1-4 in his last five fights but remains optimistic about earning a title shot if he defeats Paddy Pimblett at UFC 314. Speaking with The Schmo, Chandler claimed that a victory over Pimblett could reignite his chances of getting his hands on UFC gold. He said:

"This is another opportunity for me to continue to stake my claim, to say, 'Hey, I'm still here. I'm still working toward that title, I still believe a UFC title fight is in my future, I got a lot of tread left on my tires, and a win over Paddy Pimblett proves that I'm not just here to take these cherry-picked top five guys to protect my ranking. I'm throwing everything on the line April 12.”

Check out Michael Chandler’s comments below (2:26):

