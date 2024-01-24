Michael Chandler celebrates three years in the UFC: Taking a look at his octagon record so far

It's been three years since Michael Chandler debuted in the UFC after leaving Bellator, and despite going 2-3 in the world's premier MMA promotion so far, the American has emerged as one of the most exciting fighters on the roster.

'Iron' thanked those who have supported him throughout his UFC journey in a recent post to X:

''3 years has flown by. Thank y’all for being on this journey.''

Chandler made his octagon debut against Dan Hooker at UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi, winning in spectacular fashion as he finished the Kiwi inside the very first round.

The win over Hooker earned Chandler a shot at the vacant UFC lightweight championship. He took on Brazilian 155-pounder Charles Oliveira for the belt at UFC 262 in Houston, Texas, but after an impressive first round, he was finished in the second via TKO.

At UFC 268 in New York City, Chandler locked horns with fellow American Justin Gaethje, and the duo delivered 2021's Fight of the Year. While he came up short via decision, his stock undoubtedly rose.

Looking to snap a two-fight losing streak, Chandler took on former interim champion and UFC legend Tony Ferguson at UFC 274 in Phoenix, Arizona. 'Iron' returned to winning ways, viciously knocking out 'El Cucuy' with a front-kick. In his post-fight interview, he called out Conor McGregor.

In his most recent outing, Chandler squared off against Dustin Poirier at UFC 281 in Nov. 2022. After a decent showing in the first two rounds, he was submitted by Poirier in the final frame.

Chandler looks set to take on McGregor when he returns to action later this year.

Michael Chandler starts his preparation for Conor McGregor fight

Michael Chandler, a former three-time champion in Bellator and former title challenger in the UFC, is gearing up for arguably the biggest fight of his career, as all signs point to a bout against Conor McGregor this summer.

Chandler and McGregor were rival coaches in 'The Ultimate Fighter' Season 31 last year and were expected to clash at the end of the season, but the Irishman's troubles with USADA prevented the bout from materializing in 2023.

McGregor recently announced that he will be taking on Chandler in June at International Fight Week, but the promotion is yet to confirm the same.

'The Notorious' also claimed that their fight will be at middleweight as he continues to force Chandler to wait on the sidelines. Nevertheless, 'Iron' has remained patient and appears to have begun his training camp, as he recently wrote on X:

“In camp… Woke up feeling dangerous.”

