Michael Chandler cites "way too many assurances" to point to inevitability of Conor McGregor match

Michael Chandler has remained inactive since losing to Dustin Poirier via third-round submission at UFC 281 back in November 2022. After coaching opposing sides on season 31 of 'The Ultimate Fighter,' the No.5-ranked lightweight appears set to face Conor McGregor in his return to the octagon. However, nothing has been made official so far.

Despite this, 'Iron' believes that a bout between him and 'The Notorious' is inevitable. Speaking to Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour, Chandler claimed that he has been ready to fight since 'TUF' but has enjoyed the time off before adding:

"Business has been booming outside of me fighting in the cage for a paycheck. Ultimately, Conor's got his stuff going on. He's now promoting Road House that's coming out on March. Obviously, there was the USADA stuff and now the new drug testing stuff so it was just all these different layers. Plus, what Dana said, money complicates things. There's a lot of money involved in this fight."

Chandler added:

"Either way the Chandler train is continuing to move forward. We're not getting off this train. This is the fight that is happening. I can't tell you a date, I can't tell you a weight, but I can tell you the fight is happening. I have way too many assurances that this fight is happening to think otherwise. There are some dates that make sense. Obviously, UFC 300 made a lot of sense. It really did."

Michael Chandler's comments on facing Conor McGregor

Chandler further noted that he thought the fight would happen at UFC 300 and wanted to headline the card. McGregor previously teased that the two could clash during International Fight Week in June.

Michael Chandler called out Conor McGregor at WWE Raw

Michael Chandler was in the crowd at WWE Raw on Monday night. The No.5-ranked lightweight used the appearance to call out Conor McGregor, stating:

"What's up Anaheim? You are now in the presence of the most entertaining UFC fighter on the planet. There's a man from Ireland that's been making me wait for way too long and I still got one dude on my mind. Conor McGregor! Get your candy a** back to the octagon. We got some unfinished business, boys. God bless. I'll see you at the top."

Michael Chandler's call out of Conor McGregor

It remains unclear when Chandler and McGregor will finally clash in the octagon. Both fighters, however, have insisted that they will be the next opponent for one another.