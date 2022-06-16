Michael Chandler dares Charles Oliveira to "defend or vacate" lightweight belt following 'robbery' claims - "You can't have both"

Michael Chandler seems to regard Charles Oliveira as the reigning lightweight champion despite being stripped of the title after failing to make weight ahead of UFC 274. However, 'Iron' seems to be miffed with 'Do Bronx' for his recent callout of Conor McGregor.

The Brazilian, who failed to make weight by 0.5 lbs, beat Justin Gaethje in their championship fight and subsequently proclaimed himself the true champion. He also recently claimed that the Arizona Athletic Commission "robbed" him despite having made weight on other scales.

Oliveira is guaranteed to fight for the title next and wants to take on the Irishman instead of other top-ranked contenders. Despite being the biggest draw in the sport, McGregor has lost his last three fights in the lightweight division and hasn't won at 155lbs since 2016.

Michael Chandler took to Twitter to dare Charles Oliveira to either go for the money fight with McGregor and let go of the opportunity to fight for the title or take on someone who deserves to fight for the title instead. Although 'Iron' didn't name 'do Bronx' directly, it's fair to assume that the olive emoji was a reference to the Brazilian.

"Defend or vacate... you can’t have both," Chandler wrote.

Michael Chandler @MikeChandlerMMA Defend or vacate... you can’t have both🫒 Defend or vacate... you can’t have both🫒

Who's likelier to fight Conor McGregor next - Charles Oliveira or Michael Chandler?

Michael Chandler wants to welcome Conor McGregor back to the octagon. Following his win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 274, the former Bellator champ called out the Irishman. He also offered to fight McGregor at 170lbs if the Dubliner doesn't want to cut to 155lbs.

UFC president Dana White also seems to like the idea of a potential duel between McGregor and Chandler. During an interview with TMZ Sports, White said:

"I don’t know. I really like Chandler vs. Conor after Chandler’s last fight. There’s plenty of fights to make. I don’t know if [Masvidal vs. McGregor] is the one, but we’ll see what the landscape looks like when Conor comes back. I’m just saying, after his last interview, his last fight, Conor is ranked No. 8, he’s ranked No. 5 — it makes a lot of sense right now."

As of now, it appears that Michael Chandler could get to fight McGregor ahead of Charles Oliveira. It is unlikely that the UFC will afford McGregor an immediate title fight upon his imminent return following back-to-back stoppage losses last year. The Irishman is expected to return to the cage later this year.

Watch Dana White's interview with TMZ Sports below:

