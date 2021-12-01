Michael Chandler details the damage to his body after war against Justin Gaethje at UFC 268

Michael Chandler has given a detailed breakdown of how much damage his body sustained in the aftermath of his UFC 268 barnburner with Justin Gaethje.

At the end of his 15-minute war against Gaethje, Chandler's bruised and bloody face told the story of how violent the fight was. However, 'Iron' revealed that the punishment his body and legs took was what caused him a great amount of pain.

During an interview with Daniel Cormier on an episode of ESPN's DC & RC YouTube show, Chandler said:

"Both my leg and my right foot hurt from both checking leg kicks or eating leg kicks and throwing leg kicks. The face looks the worst but the face is the best part about it. I can deal with a couple of black eyes and a couple of sets of stitches but it was more of the body pain that I was in for about the first two weeks. But I've been doing a lot of recovery, a lot of hyperbaric chamber [treatment], a lot of manual bodywork, and [my] body feels great now. So I'm about to get back to training."

Michael Chandler weighs in on a potential clash with Conor McGregor

Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor have been teasing a future matchup against each other through their interactions on social media. The former Bellator lightweight champ previously issued a challenge to McGregor, which the Irishman appears to have accepted.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA @MikeChandlerMMA I’m down at some stage for sure. Great fight the other night Mike, congrats! @MikeChandlerMMA I’m down at some stage for sure. Great fight the other night Mike, congrats!

McGregor also said in a recent Q&A with fans that it's "hard not to be impressed" by Chandler after his first three fights in the octagon. Although nothing is set in stone yet, Chandler revealed how much a matchup with 'The Notorious' would mean for his career. According to the No.5-ranked lightweight:

"If this first 14, 16, 18 months of me fighting in the UFC culminates with me fighting Conor McGregor, I think it's probably the best path anyone could have ever asked for. So we're going to go from there. We're going to see what's happening. He's healing up, I'm healing up. I think the timeline works out really well."

