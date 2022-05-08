"The sweet spot of the bat" - Michael Chandler details how it felt when his foot made contact with Tony Ferguson's chin

Michael Chandler scored one of the most brutal knockouts of his career when he landed a hellacious front kick on Tony Ferguson at UFC 274.

In the event's aftermath, 'Iron' detailed how it felt when his right foot made contact with his opponent's chin. Speaking to Fox Sports' Duncan McKenzie-McHarg, Chander described the feeling:

"Interesting. You know, it's kind of like the sweet spot of the bat. Most of the time, when you land those big punches or that big toe kick, it doesn't feel like a loud thud or a hard thud, it just kind of landed."

Chandler added:

"I guess, you could call it amazing but it's a little scary."

Catch Chandler's full interview with Fox Sports below:

Chandler ended his two-fight skid in the promotion with his knockout of 'El Cucuy' at UFC 274. However, a win for 'Iron' meant that Ferguson has now lost four consecutive bouts.

Barstool Sportsbook @BSSportsbook MICHAEL CHANDLER WHAT A KO MICHAEL CHANDLER WHAT A KO https://t.co/iFjvGC1CRb

Michael Chandler calls out Conor McGregor after win over Tony Ferguson

Michael Chandler solidified himself as one of the top lightweight contenders with a stunning second-round finish of Tony Ferguson at UFC 274. While the former Bellator champion is now looking to get back into the title picture, he is also open to a mega-fight with Conor McGregor.

Following his big win, the 36-year-old Chandler called his shot during his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan:

"Conor McGregor, you’ve got to come back and fight somebody. I am the most entertaining lightweight on the planet. But I want to up the stakes, Conor. I want you at your biggest, I want you at your baddest and I want you at your best. You and me at 170 pounds this summer, this fall, this winter. Holler at your boy!"

Watch Chandler's UFC 274 post-fight interview below:

Michael Chandler has been calling for a fight with Conor McGregor ever since signing with the UFC back in January 2021. A matchup between these two fighters would certainly be an intriguing one and a great comeback fight for the Irishman.

'Notorious' is in the final stages of his recovery from a broken leg and is likely to make his UFC return this fall.

Edited by Aziel Karthak