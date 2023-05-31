Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor are set to coach opposing sides of season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF), which will debut later today. While no fight date has been scheduled, the two will clash in the octagon sometime later this year. Leading up to the series premiere, 'Iron' revealed the relationship between the two fighters.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the No.5-ranked lightweight stated:

"Conor McGregor and I, I think have a pretty good relationship. As good of a relationship as you can for a guy whose face you want to rip off. He is a tough competitor. He is a guy who is confident and believes in himself more than anybody that you may see out there. That's how he carries himself, that is his brand, that is 'Notorious' Conor McGregor, that is his full-on persona."

Chandler added:

"Ultimately, it all boils down to there's a lot of respect between Conor and I, but that doesn't mean that we have to like each other at every turn. We could have a really great day and then the next day it's like, 'hey man, it's fight day. Don't talk to me. Hey man, I’m dealing with this with my guy, don't talk to me.'"

Check out Michael Chandler's full comments below (starting at the 35:45 mark):

Chandler noted that despite the fact that the two have traded words leading up to their highly anticipated bout, there is still plenty of respect between them. It is unclear when the pair will clash in the octagon.

Conor McGregor shares prediction for return against Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor sat down with the UFC's Megan Olivi ahead of the season premiere of season 31 of the The Ultimate Fighter. 'The Notorious' discussed his highly-anticipated upcoming return bout against Michael Chandler, stating:

"[It's] not only just a return - the greatest return in combat sports, this is going to be. I'm going to kick this guy in the head. He's just tailor-made for being kicked all over the place and that's what I'm aiming for."

McGregor added:

"I'm aiming to wrap this steel bar around the opponent and you're going to see a visual of the leg hanging off and then you're going to see a visual of a head hanging off. I'm excited for that and I'm motivated for that. Steady making my way towards it."

Check out Conor McGregor's comments on Michael Chandler below (starting at the 3:40 mark):

McGregor has not fought since breaking his leg at UFC 264 nearly two years ago. While he is currently unranked, defeating the No.5-ranked lightweight could earn him a title opportunity.

Poll : 0 votes