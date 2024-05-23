Michael Chandler discusses how being on TUF with Conor McGregor readied him for Irishman's mind games - "That gave me an edge"

Michael Chandler spoke about his experience on the 2023 season of the UFC's cult show 'The Ultimate Fighter'. 'Iron' shared that taking up the coaching role on the show against Irish superstar Conor McGregor helped him mentally prepare for 'The Notorious'.

In a conversation with UFC.com, Chandler spoke about various things including his upcoming fight and his plan of becoming a UFC champion. At one point, 'Iron' spoke about the time he shared the screen with McGregor for 'TUF'.

Chandler claimed that being around McGregor for a long period helped him grow confidence and gave him an advantage over the Irishman.

"It was really interesting what TUF really did for me, the best thing that it did for me. It wasn't the trash talk, it was me standing confidently on my own two feet. I wasn't scared or didn't act like a tough guy. I did neither. I wasn't shaken; I was copasetic. That gave me an edge."

The highly anticipated clash between McGregor and Chandler will take place at welterweight and will headline the UFC 303 card on June 29. The event will be held during International Fight Week and the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, will serve as the venue.

Michael Chandler claims UFC 303 might be Conor McGregor's last MMA appearance

Michael Chandler appears confident about his upcoming showdown against Conor McGregor. 'Iron' sat down for a chat with New York Post Sports, where he spoke about the UFC 303 main event.

Chandler asked people to watch the event as, according to him, it might turn out to be McGregor's last UFC performance.

"You have to buy this [Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler] pay-per-view because this could be the last time you see Conor McGregor fight. I truly believe what I will do to him on June 29th will warrant and merit him ever stepping back in the octagon. That being said, Conor might be able to pull off the biggest comeback in combat sports history."

Check out Michael Chandler's comments below:

McGregor has been out of action for nearly three years. He last competed agaisnt Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 where he suffered a gruesome leg injury.

So, it will be interesting to see whether 'The Notorious' will be victorious upon his highly-awaited UFC return or not.