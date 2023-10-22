Michael Chandler drops interesting observation about Conor McGregor's ulterior motives

Michael Chandler has hinted that Conor McGregor is potentially trying to fight a "lesser opponent."

Chander and McGregor have been billed to fight each other for a while now. Earlier this year, it was announced that the two would lock horns inside the octagon. However, the potential return of 'The Notorious' kept on being pushed after he failed to enter the USADA testing pool on time.

With Conor McGregor's return to the UFC pushed to next year, there have been constant rumors of him not fighting Michael Chandler.

While offering his take on why Conor McGregor stays silent on social media about him, Chandler had this to say on X:

"You ever realize how @TheNotoriousMMA stays silent on social about me. Telltale sign, he’s smart, he’d rather find a lesser opponent. He’s waiting for me to move on. It’s too late to be scared man. Can’t remain afraid kid."

Michael Chandler opens up about thinking that the fight against Conor McGregor might not happen

The constant pushing ahead of the bout between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler made the latter question if the fight was ever going to happen. 'Iron' was last seen inside the octagon back in November 2022 against Dustin Poirier.

Since then, he has been waiting for a fight and it looks like he might have to wait a little longer. In a recent chat with Daniel Cormier and Ryan Clark on the DC & RC show, Chandler confirmed that the McGregor fight talks are moving in the right direction.

While outlining how the Irishman tried to trick him into fighting another opponent before their bout, Michael Chandler said:

"I was never going to give up on this fight... This is the fight that I wanted... We've been this close for eight-nine-ten months. Some days, it felt like it wasn't going to happen. Conor's the guy I'm fighting. Unfortunately, I think he tried to smoke me out. He tried to wait me out 'cause he thought I might try to be active."

Catch Chandler's comments below