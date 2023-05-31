Michael Chandler had a humorous response to a video of Dustin Poirier from his starring role in Never Back Down 2. Several fight fans engaged in a lively exchange sparked by Chandler's reply.

Released in 2011, Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown is a film centered around a martial arts expert who trains four aspiring fighters for an intense mixed martial arts tournament dubbed The Beatdown. When their mentor is falsely accused by corrupt police officers, the young combatants band together to face a traitor within their ranks. Michael Jai White, Evan Peters, Scottie Epstein, Alex Meraz, Dean Geyer, and others were featured in the film, contributing to its star-studded cast.

Dustin Poirier made a short cameo appearance in the movie, getting knocked about by the character Mike Stokes.

Michael Chandler, who fought Dustin Poirier at UFC 281 in a bloody, back-and-forth battle that culminated with 'The Diamond' winning the fight by submission, humorously commented on an Instagram post referencing his former adversary's fighting technique:

"It was at this moment the Diamond switched to southpaw."

Many fans found it amusing to see Michael Chandler leaving a comment on the post. Another fan chimed in, suggesting that 'Iron' came close to winning the fight against Poirier:

"You nearly won that fight bro."

This ignited a response from another fan, who wrote:

"Stop getting in his a**, dustin smashed him."

Yet another fan wrote:

"He was smashing Porier to bits imo [in my opinion] the whole fight pretty much until he got choked."

Dustin Poirier weighs in on the upcoming Michael Chandler vs. Conor McGregor clash

Dustin Poirier has first hand knowledge regarding facing Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler, having faced both fighters in the past.

Poirier holds an impressive combined record of 3-1 against these two fighters, who are set to headline The Ultimate Fighter 31 (TUF). At UFC 257, Poirier knocked out McGregor in the second round, and at UFC 264, McGregor suffered a horrific leg injury in the first round, giving Poirier back-to-back victories against the Irishman.

Poirier's winning streak continued in his fight against Michael Chandler at UFC 281, where he won by third-round submission. With all that in mind, Poirier finds himself in a rare position to offer insight on the Michael Chandler vs. Conor McGregor fight, considering his recent encounters with both fighters. Speaking in a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Poirier stated:

“I think that if Conor comes back anything like he was with his timing and rhythm, with the injury that he had and this long of a layoff, and we’re not getting any younger either — if he comes back similar to who he was before he left, I think he stops Michael Chandler. If Conor is who he was before the injury and stuff, I think two rounds — I think the fight’s over in two rounds.”

