Michael Chandler fires playful shot at Paddy Pimblett with WWE-style clip ahead of UFC 314 showdown

Michael Chandler is flexing his creative muscles ahead of his UFC 314 bout with Paddy Pimblett. 'Iron' seems to be leaning into his humorous side to match the Brit's hilarious persona.
Chandler took to X to showcase highlights of his fight camp, but not without editing in a hilarious WWE-style clip of him hitting 'The Baddy' with a questionable move.
The former UFC title challenger captioned the post:
"Fight week ballsy kind of feeling… #ufc314 -Walk On. - See you at the top!"
Despite being one of the most beloved fighters on the UFC roster today, 'Iron' has not won a fight since 2022. He's only won two of his six bouts in the UFC. However, the big caveat there is the fact that all but one of his UFC fights won him post-fight bonuses.
To fight someone like 'The Baddy', a fighter who is undefeated in the UFC with six straight wins in the promotion, just shows us why fans love 'Iron'.
Tom Aspinall gets critical of Michael Chandler and compares 'Iron' to Justin Gaethje
Ahead of UFC 314, interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall gave a technical analysis of the upcoming bout between Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett. Given that he's an Englishman like Pimblett, Aspinall is unsurprisingly quite critical of Chandler and his game.
In his last UFC 309 outing, Chandler was dominated for four straight rounds in a rematch with Charles Oliveira. 'Iron' made a valiant effort to come back in the fifth, but it was too little, too late.
Speaking to UFC on TNT Sports, Aspinall said:
"Chandler didn't look great in his last fight, to be honest... He uses pure athleticism similar to Justin Gaethje. Little amount of takedowns even from a wrestler."
The Brit added:
"He doesn't use takedowns much anymore. What he is predominantly using are wide hooks, overhands, uppercuts, kicks and ofcourse he likes the old little Tony Ferguson poke in the middle but mainly using his athleticism."
Check out Tom Aspinall's comments about Michael Chandler below: