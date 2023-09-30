Michael Chandler gives crisp reply to fan asking for him to be kicked off rankings as he waits for Conor McGregor

Michael Chandler was once considered to be one of the luckiest fighters on the UFC roster after he landed the sought-after 'red panties night' by being booked to face Conor McGregor. But several months later, his fortunes have changed and his, once certain, money fight with the Irishman is nowhere in sight.

The UFC is yet to announce an official date for McGregor's octagon return, and the former double champion's interest in facing Chandler has wavered, causing him to issue challenges to other fighters like Justin Gaethje, Nate Diaz and even KSI.

However, Michael Chandler remains hopeful that their bout will still take place.

Unfortunately, waiting for Conor McGregor to return has led to inactivity on his part, as Chandler hasn't fought since suffering a loss to Dustin Poirier in November last year. This has led to calls from fans to have him removed from the rankings due to inactivity.

For reference, the former three-time Bellator lightweight champion is ranked #5 in the UFC lightweight division. To the fans' demand that he be removed from the rankings, Chandler said the following:

"Take my ranking…."

This isn't the first time that someone has called for Chandler to be removed from the rankings. Arman Tsarukyan previously demanded that the UFC remove him from the divisional rankings after he turned down a bout with the fighter.

How many UFC wins does Michael Chandler have?

Despite his ranking and popularity, Michael Chandler doesn't have the best record in the UFC. He is 2-3 across his five UFC fights, and his wins weren't against elite competition.

His first win was against #9 ranked Dan Hooker, who was coming off a loss when they fought and is 3-4 over his last seven fights.

His other win was against a currently unranked Tony Ferguson, who was on a three-fight losing streak, and is now on the verge of tying for the all-time worst losing streak in UFC history if he loses to Paddy Pimblett at UFC 296. He is now on a six-fight losing streak.