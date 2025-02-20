Michael Chandler gives honest reaction to being included in Dustin Poirier's list of favorite UFC fighters ro watch right now alongside Ilia Topuria

Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier's relationship seems to be improving, as Chandler recently expressed his thoughts on Poirier including the 38-year-old on his favorite UFC fighters list. This demonstrates how both fighters have matured despite harboring a great deal of resentment toward one another after their clash inside the cage.

When asked which fighter he would most like to watch in a recent interview with combat sports journalist Helen Yee, Poirier mentioned Dan Hooker, former BMF champion Justin Gaethje, the reigning featherweight champion Ilia Topuria, and surprisingly Chandler, who has always been at odds with Poirier:

''[Ilia] Topuria, [Justin] Gaethje, [Dan] Hooker. I'm not a huge fan of him, but Michael Chandler. Any time he fights, I'll watch."

This prompted a heartfelt reaction from Chandler, who posted Poirier's comments on X and implied that the two were gradually working out their disagreements, writing:

''We are slowly burying the hatchet. Great dude, just had some differences here and there. Legend. First ballot Hall of Famer.''

Chandler and Poirier previously squared off inside the octagon in a lightweight bout at UFC 281 in 2022. Despite suffering from his first submission loss, the former Bellator champion committed numerous fouls in their matchup, which resulted in him taking criticism from Poirier afterward. The two have been disparaging one another on social media and in interviews ever since.

Chandler then appeared as a coach opposite Conor McGregor at TUF 31, with many expecting the two to fight at the end of 2023, but it did not happen for a variety of reasons. Last year, the two were slated to clash in the welterweight bout at UFC 303, but McGregor was unable to compete due to a toe injury. The promotion eventually scheduled 'Iron' for a rematch against former champion Charles Oliveira at UFC 309, where Chandler lost by unanimous decision.

When Michael Chandler opened up about his animosity towards Dustin Poirier

Before his UFC 281 clash with Dustin Poirier, Michael Chandler spoke to MMA Point and discussed his sour relationship with Poirier.

According to Chandler, it all began when Poirier made some remarks about 'Iron' which caused him to respond, saying:

''He said some things about me. It sparked me to say some things about him. And then it's just been a domino effect since then. Cause it started out so cordial and then it became, "Okay, maybe I don't like that guy as much as I thought I would."" [H/t: Sportskeeda MMA]

