"I hope you guys enjoyed that" - Michael Chandler goes live on Instagram during ambulance ride following UFC 268 barnburner against Justin Gaethje

Michael Chandler went live on social media to thank his supporters shortly after his classic bout with Justin Gaethje at UFC 268.

Chandler may have lost the fight but he gained the admiration of fans after putting his heart on display. Always classy in defeat, Chandler aired a live video on Instagram as he was taking an ambulance ride to the hospital. Chandler said:

"I'm trying not to release what my face looks like so I look superhuman to you guys... I hope you guys enjoyed that. I appreciate you guys. I don't know what you guys are doing on Instagram right now. The fights are live so I love you guys, I'll see you at the top."

In an attempt to conceal the damage on his face, the former Michael Chandler put on what appears to be a filter that makes him look like Grogu, a character from the hit Disney+ show The Mandalorian.

Watch Michael Chandler address his fans after fighting Justin Gaethje:

As advertised, Gaethje vs. Chandler stole the show at UFC 268. The pair of star lightweights took turns bludgeoning each other with heavy shots, but the bout surprisingly lasted the entire 15 minutes.

The judges' scorecards read 29-28, 29-28 and 30-27, all for Gaethje, who likely earned a championship opportunity against the winner of the upcoming lightweight title fight between champion Charles Oliveira and challenger Dustin Poirier.

After the fight, Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler appeared to have put their differences aside as 'The Highlight' was seen helping his opponent enter the ambulance.

Justin Gaethje praises Michael Chandler

Justin Gaethje talked an obscene amount of trash in the build-up to UFC 268. But after the fight, 'The Highlight' had nothing but compliments for Michael Chandler. In his post-fight interview, Gaethje revealed that he knew he's going to face a tough challenge. The former interim UFC lightweight champ said:

"I knew exactly what that motherf***er was. He is a warrior and we are living in the wrong times. Me and him should have been fighting to the death in a coliseum."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Don't know who to bet on at UFC 268? Watch our bold predictions to unearth a winner!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh