"That's a scary guy to fight" - Michael Chandler hails Conor McGregor as "one of the most mentally tough and confident men on the planet"

Michael Chandler recently spoke about Conor McGregor and the possibility of facing him in 2022.

The UFC lightweight contender appeared on an episode of the talk show Breakaway. During the interview, host Jon Root asked 'Iron' about his thoughts on McGregor's fighting style, to which Chandler replied:

"I think we are both fast starters. I'm more of a, like I said, foot on the gas, get in your face, no brakes; feel my presence, feel my pressure, feel my power right away. Whereas Conor is more... little bit more wide stance in and out... so I think our styles match up really well. Obviously, I'm more of a... I do have a higher pedigree in wrestling. People would expect me to go out there and fight and take him down. But you also saw how Chad Mendes took him down. [McGregor] lost the first round, lost the second round, came back, finished him in the third or fourth. Conor is probably one of the mentally tough, most mentally confident men on the planet and that's a scary guy to fight."

Michael Chandler went on to discuss McGregor's counter-striking abilities, saying that there is nothing worse in boxing or MMA than a surprise shot. He believes that's McGregor's specialty.

You can catch the conversation between Jon Root and Michael Chandler below:

Michael Chandler challenges Conor McGregor to a fight in 2022

Michael Chandler has gotten a lot of attention since his slugfest with Justin Gaethje at UFC 268. While he lost the fight, the former Bellator champion earned fans' respect with his gladiatorial performance.

As congratulatory messages began to pour in from all directions, Chandler took to Twitter to challenge former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor to a fight next year.

'The Notorious', who has been sidelined since suffering a leg injury at UFC 264, responded to the callout and agreed to fight Chandler "at some point for sure."

"@MikeChandlerMMA I'm down at some stage for sure. Great fight the other night Mike, congrats!"

