Michael Chandler highlights his superior submission defense against Charles Oliveira compared to Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje

Michael Chandler believes he should be credited for his submission defense against grappling wizard and former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira. 'Do Bronx' and Chandler fought each other for the then-vacant lightweight title in the main event of UFC 262 back in May last year.

During the first round of the thrilling back-and-forth encounter, Oliveira managed to take Chandler's back and tried to force a tap using the rear-naked choke submission. Chandler slammed Oliveira onto the canvas and both men landed on their backs with 'Iron' still in danger of being submitted.

Despite Oliveira letting go of the choke, he still had Chandler's back and restricted him from escaping using a body triangle. The former Bellator champion, however, used his explosiveness to free himself. He still went on to lose the fight via TKO in the second round.

Chandler took to Twitter to share a social media post praising himself for showing much better submission defense against Oliveira in comparison to what Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje showed during their fights with the Brazilian. Both Poirier and Gaethje lost to Oliveira via rear-naked chokes at UFC 269 and UFC 274 respectively.

Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier jibe at one another on social media

Of late, Michael Chandler has been going back-and-forth on social media with Dustin Poirier. During a recent interaction with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour podcast, Chandler claimed that he isn't interested in fighting the Louisianan inside the octagon.

Watch Chandler's appearance on The MMA Hour:

Poirier recently jibed at Chandler by referring to him as 'Michael Chinler' instead, poking fun at his TKO loss to Charles Oliveira.

Chandler returned the favor by reminding Poirier about his devastating first-round knockout loss to Michael Johnson back in 2016 after 'The Menace' picked up a knockout win over Alan Patrick at UFC Vegas 54 on Saturday night.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler are talking chins Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler are talking chins 😬 https://t.co/MnuedzOvDw

In his last fight, Michael Chandler brutally knocked out Tony Ferguson with a front kick at the recently concluded UFC 274 pay-per-view. Chandler said that he wants to either fight for the lightweight title next or take on Conor McGregor in a blockbuster matchup. He also offered to fight Nate Diaz in July, but the UFC hasn't announced the fight despite both fighters showing interest.

