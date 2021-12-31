Michael Chandler hilariously trolls himself with image from Justin Gaethje fight

Michael Chandler may have come up short against Justin Gaethje after 15 minutes of back-and-forth action, but the former Bellator champion at least seems to be taking his defeat in good humor.

Chandler recently trolled himself on his Instagram story as he shared a picture from his fight against Gaethje. In the image, 'Iron' can be seen taking a stiff right cross to the jaw from 'The Highlight' after missing a jab.

Following his loss to Gaethje, Michael Chandler admitted that his decision to stand and engage in a slugfest with the former interim lightweight champion was not a good idea.

Evidently, trading shots with Gaethje did not end in Chandler's favor as he ended up on the wrong side of a unanimous decision. Subsequently, the 35-year-old also revealed that he was hurt for several days from the heavy blows he absorbed during their hard-fought battle at UFC 268.

Michael Chandler gives a breakdown of the injuries he sustained against Justin Gaethje

After his loss to Gaethje, Michael Chandler revealed that he suffered a host of injuries to his body during the brutal 15-minute battle.

Here's what 'Iron' said during his interaction with Daniel Cormier on an episode of ESPN's DC & RC show:

"Both my leg and my right foot hurt from both checking leg kicks or eating leg kicks and throwing leg kicks. The face looks the worst but the face is the best part about it. I can deal with a couple of black eyes and a couple of sets of stitches but it was more of the body pain that I was in for about the first two weeks. But I've been doing a lot of recovery, a lot of hyperbaric chamber [treatment], a lot of manual bodywork, and [my] body feels great now. So I'm about to get back to training."

You can watch Michael Chandler's full interview with Daniel Cormier below:

Despite his loss to Gaethje, Chandler's stock rose due to his aggressive approach, which even led to the two fighters being admitted to hospital.

It remains to be seen who Chandler will return to face in 2022, but he's made his desire to face megastar Conor McGregor known. If the Irishman doesn't get his title fight wish, perhaps we'll be seeing him square off with 'Iron' next year.

