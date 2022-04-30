Michael Chandler hopes 'Fight of the Year' with Justin Gaethje gets inducted into UFC Hall-of-Fame

Michael Chandler faced Justin Gaethje at UFC 268 in November last year. Both fighters gave it all they had in order to get a shot at the UFC lightweight title. Despite Gaethje being ultimately sealing the decision victory, the two men's performances earned them the 'Fight of the Year' title.

While appearing in a recent interview with Morning Kombat's Brian Campbell, the top UFC lightweight contender discussed the fight. 'Iron' revealed that he is expecting the fight to be inducted into the 'Hall of Fame' in the fight wing.

"The Justin Gaethje fight which went down as Fight of the Year and hopefully makes it into the Hall of Fame in the fight wing, sometime soon"

You can check out the entire interview of Chandler in the video below:

'Iron' is gearing up to face Tony Ferguson in his fourth UFC fight. The fighter is currently on a two-fight losing streak after losing to Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje in his previous two fights. With his upcoming fight, Michael Chandler will undoubtedly do his best to return to winning ways.

He talks about tony Ferguson ahead of their face-off at UFC 274.

Michael Chandler gives his take on the upcoming title fight between Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje

Michael Chandler predicted the upcoming lightweight title fight between Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje at UFC 274 on a recent episode of the Thiccc Boy podcast.

In his thoughts on the match, 'Iron' appears to be rooting for Gaethje to win. However, he believes the current champion has 'more tools' to win. He said:

"My heart says Gaethje. I think I want Gaethje. I would like to see Gaethje win that title. But, I am telling you, I think Charles Oliveira has more tools. I think Charles has proven himself that he's tougher than we thought. I don't think he's gonna be able to take Justin down as easily as he thinks he's going to, case in point for me. But, I think Charles gets the nod in that one."

Watch Chandler talk about Oliveira vs. Gaethje with Brendan Schaub in the video below:

Edited by Aditya Singh