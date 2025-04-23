Michael Chandler issues three-word response to Conor McGregor's latest callout with cryptic suggestion about potential venue

Michael Chandler recently responded to Conor McGregor after McGregor called him out, wanting to settle unfinished business. Chandler and McGregor were slated to battle at UFC 303 in 2024, however, the Irishman suffered a toe injury that forced him out of the bout.
Recently, 'The Notorious' shared his desire to return to the octagon despite hinting at a potential retirement previously to pay heed to his political aspirations. McGregor has now said that he will return to fight 'Iron' only if the bout is scheduled in a stadium. The Irishman also called out Chandler via another tweet.
In response to McGregor's callout, 'Iron' has issued a three-word response, attaching a still from 'The Ultimate Fighter' 2023:
"Unfinished Business Loading…."
Renato Moicano blames Conor McGregor for destroying Michael Chandler's career
Waiting for a fight against Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler remained on the sidelines for two years. After a fight was finally materialized with McGregor at UFC 303, 'The Notorious' had to withdraw from the contest due to a toe injury.
Since then, the Irishman has shifted his focus to promoting BKFC and political ambitions. Meanwhile, Chandler most recently battled Paddy Pimblett at UFC 314 and lost via TKO.
UFC lightweight Renato Moicano blames McGregor for supposedly "destroying" Chandler's career due to the two-year-long wait. On the Show Me The Money Podcast, the Brazilian said:
"A lot of people are going to trash on me because I'm trashing Michael Chandler. But in reality, [Conor] McGregor destroyed his career. I think that was f***ing McGregor's fault. Two years without fighting, waiting, waiting, waiting. You can not count on McGregor, he's talking about being President, he's talking about being the President of Ireland. Imagine that."
