Michael Chandler, Justin Gaethje, all top-ranked lightweights turned down fights, claims Rafael dos Anjos 

Rafael dos Anjos has claimed that most top-ranked lightweights in the UFC refused to accept a potential clash with him inside the octagon.

The Brazilian is scheduled to headline this weekend's UFC Fight Night against Rafael Fiziev. The event will take place at the promotion's APEX facility in Las Vegas on July 9.

Rafael dos Anjos vs Rafael Fiziev at We go again this Saturday!Rafael dos Anjos vs Rafael Fiziev at #UFCVegas58 We go again this Saturday!Rafael dos Anjos vs Rafael Fiziev at #UFCVegas58! https://t.co/6H256GC8xU

The former UFC lightweight champion has revealed that he tried to set up potential matchups against every contender ranked within the top five in the lightweight division, apart from Beneil Dariush, who happens to be his friend.

However, none of the top-ranked fighters, including the likes of Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler, agreed to fight him.

'RDA' feels that they don't want to "take a step back" by fighting a lower-ranked guy in the division, and a loss against him would mean they'd fall down the pecking order. During a recent interaction with TMZ Sports, dos Anjos said:

"We tried everybody, we tried Chandler, we tried Gaethje, we tried everybody and it seems to not work. We threw all the names out there, trying to get a better fight with a better ranked opponent, but beside Beneil Dariush, who is my friend and I didn't try to fight him, [nobody else from the top five accepted]... seems like nobody wants to take a step back."

Watch the interview below:

Rafael dos Anjos believes win over Rafael Fiziev will establish him as a legitimate lightweight contender

Rafael dos Anjos is confident about beating Rafael Fiziev this weekend. He believes that his vast experience of fighting elite athletes inside the octagon will give him the edge in the upcoming duel.

Although he's wary of Fiziev's striking prowess, dos Anjos plans on keeping his opponent under pressure right from the start, mixing up his own striking game with grappling.

If he manages to win on July 9, dos Anjos will establish himself as a legitimate contender in the lightweight division. With back-to-back wins in his last two fights, the 37-year-old will look to make the momentum count against Fiziev.

During an interaction with the UFC, he said:

"When I beat Fiziev, it will be three in a row. I want to beat him convincingly, I want to finish him, and I want people to talk about me putting myself in the title picture. That’s my goal and I’m looking forward to going there and finishing him in the first round. I’m going to put on a great performance and call my shot."

If he manages to win this weekend, it'll be difficult for top-ranked contenders in the division to refuse to fight Rafael dos Anjos going forward.

