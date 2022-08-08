"It kind of sounds sick to say it was satisfying" - Michael Chandler looks back on the 'scariest' KO of his career

Michael Chandler believes his front-kick knockout win over Tony Ferguson was one of the cleanest as well as scariest finishes of his career.

Ferguson and Chandler locked horns at UFC 274 back in May. After back-and-forth action in the first round, a vicious front kick by 'Iron' at the start of the second round left 'El Cucuy' out cold.

Chandler admits that fans love to see violent knockouts and believes that the finish against Ferguson was the most exciting one of his career. Having said that, he doesn't take a lot of satisfaction from the KO because of the damage it did to Ferguson, who was knocked out cold for the first time in his career.

During a recent interaction with MMA Fighting's Damon Martin, Chandler looked back at the win over Ferguson.

"We watch the sport to see somebody get knocked out... It kind of sounds sick to say that it was you know satisfying because I respect every guy that I step in the cage with and want the best for them and their health but obviously we are playing a dangerous game called mixed martial arts... It was easily the most, I think the most exciting, best knockout of my entire career... The cleanest and most dominant and kind of most scary, to be quite honest, yeah."

Michael Chandler believes he's one win away from a title fight

Michael Chandler is expected to take on former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier next. Poirier and Chandler got into a heated altercation during the UFC 276 pay-per-view and have both expressed interest in fighting each other. A fight between the pair is expected to take place at the UFC 281 pay-per-view in November.

Michael Chandler has made it clear that although he joined the UFC to be a part of massive fights, he intends to become a champion in the promotion. 'Iron' believes that with a win in his upcoming fight against Poirier, he will be in prime position to challenge the winner of the lightweight title clash between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev, which will take place at UFC 280 in October.

"I've solidified myself and cut my teeth in the UFC and [I'm] a legitimate top guy now. It's time for me to win another fight and then go win that title. I truly believe that Charles Oliveira beats Islam in October and then I fight next for the title when I beat Dustin Poirier or whoever they put against me."

