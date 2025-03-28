Michael Chandler makes bold proclamation about the current UFC lightweight division

UFC star Michael Chandler expressed his excitement about being part of the current UFC lightweight division.

Ad

In his recent appearance on Pro Wrestling and MMA Interviews With Jimmy V3, Chandler reflected on the current state of the lightweight division and expressed his gratitude and excitement.

Terming the current 155-pound roster the "greatest" in UFC history, he said:

"It's just so fun to be part of this roster of lightweights. I'm so fortunate and blessed to be part of probably the greatest lightweight roster we have had in the history of the UFC."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Michael Chandler’s comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

The UFC lightweight division is considered the most entertaining weight class in the promotion, and Ilia Topuria’s recent move to the division by vacating his featherweight title has made it even more exciting.

Currently, there is no clear-cut contender for reigning lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, with Topuria, Charles Oliveira, and Justin Gaethje all in line for the next title shot.

Meanwhile, Chandler is ranked seventh in the division and has managed to secure just one victory in his last five outings, which came in 2022 against Tony Ferguson at UFC 274.

Ad

‘Iron’ is set to clash with Paddy Pimblett in the co-main event at UFC 314 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, United States, on April 12.

Paddy Pimblett vows to finish Michael Chandler at UFC 314

In a Q&A session ahead of UFC London, Paddy Pimblett boldly claimed that he would finish Michael Chandler, comparing their fighting techniques and pointing out key differences. He explained:

Ad

"He's getting finished, whether it's striking, whether it's ground and pound, whether it's a submission. he's not going far. I think I've got cleaner technique. Yeah, I do. I think he's more explosive, he's got more power, but he comes crashing in, lad, and he gets hurt in every fight. And when I smell blood, I'm like a shark, that's it, you're getting finished."

Ad

Check out Paddy Pimblett’s comments below (14:35):

Pimblett, in his last UFC outing, faced King Green at UFC 304 and delivered a spectacular performance, securing a first-round triangle choke submission victory. He had yet to suffer a loss in the promotion and remained undefeated in the UFC with a 6-0 record.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.