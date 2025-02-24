Michael Chandler makes feelings known on ex-rival Patricio 'Pitbull' joining the UFC, says it could be "more lucrative" if he "plays his cards right"

Michael Chandler recently made his feelings known on his former bitter rival Patricio 'Pitbull' joining the UFC after a legendary stint in Bellator. He noted that the Brazilian will be in for a surprise when he sees the level of professionalism from the MMA leader compared to his previous employer at PFL.

The Brazilian will be making his octagon debut at UFC 314, where he will take on former interim featherweight champion Yair Rodriguez. The timing of 'Pitbull's debut is interesting as he will be competing in the same card as his former rival, who he defeated to become a two-division Bellator champion.

During his latest appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, 'Iron' noted that he wasn't surprised that his former rival and others were requesting their release from Donn Davis' PFL. Chandler mentioned that he believes 'Pitbull' will find out that there is nothing like competing for the UFC and he could possibly set himself up for the most lucrative bouts of his career:

"The UFC is the only place for mixed martial arts. Take it from me, take it from a guy like Patricio 'Pitbull'. Two years from now, a year from now, sit him on your show and have him answer, honestly, what the difference is and how much bigger [the UFC] is, how much more significant it is over here. And if he plays his cards right and does his job, how much more lucrative it is."

Check out Michael Chandler's comments regarding Patricio 'Pitbull's joining the UFC below:

Michael Chandler opens up about animosity with Patricio 'Pitbull'

Despite their well-documented bitter rivalry in Bellator, Michael Chandler wished Patricio 'Pitbull' the best of luck as he embarks on what he hopes will be a successful UFC career.

During the aforementioned clip, Chandler opened up about his rivalry with 'Pitbull' and mentioned that it had more to do with the frustration with Bellator rather than his personal feelings:

"I wish ['Pitbull'] well. There was a little bit of animosity, little bit of bad blood. I think a lot of that actually stemmed from my discontent with where I was in my life, knowing I was stuck in Bellator and wanted to get out. So I needed something to blame it on and my opponents were that and Patricio was an easy target."

Check out highlights from Michael Chandler vs. Patricio 'Pitbull' in Bellator below:

