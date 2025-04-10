Michael Chandler makes feelings known on possibly going into "championship rounds" with Paddy Pimblett at UFC 314

Michael Chandler recently made his feelings known on possibly going into the championship rounds against Paddy Pimblett. The lightweights are set to clash in a five-round co-main event at UFC 314 this Saturday.

Chandler has a lot more experience competing in five-round bouts compared to Pimblett, whose last 25-minute contest bout dates back to his stint with Cage Warriors. With that in mind, the former Bellator lightweight champion is accustomed to competing over that distance compared to 'The Baddy'.

During his latest conversation with Sportsnet's Aaron Bronsteter, Chandler described the difficulties in competing into the later rounds. 'Iron' mentioned that he believes he will have an advantage against Pimblett should their bout make it to the fourth and fifth frames:

"[Championship rounds are] the hardest rounds in sports. Yeah, if it goes there... You have to be prepared for the most savage guy on the entire planet on fight night. And I'm expecting the best Paddy Pimblett. I've trained for the best Paddy Pimblett. My body is ready, my heart is ready, my heart is full and if we go the 25-minutes, we go to the championship rounds, I definitely give myself the edge in that."

Check out Michael Chandler's comments regarding Paddy Pimblett below:

Michael Chandler looks back on loss to Charles Oliveira

Michael Chandler also made his feelings known on his latest loss to Charles Oliveira, which followed a two-year layoff.

During the aforementioned clip, Chandler mentioned that he looked at the positives despite losing the bout and took pride in being the first competitor to take Oliveira to the full five rounds:

"You could always look at a loss and it's painful, it stinks and it keeps you up at night. But I was able to take a lot of positives from that and I think you're gonna see shades of those things. I think you're gonna see the fruits of my labor on Saturday night of the things that I've gone through and that fight in and of itself taught me some things and showed me some things."

Expand Tweet

