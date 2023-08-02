Michael Chandler makes insane prediction for Justin Gaethje's road to lightweight title

Justin Gaethje has won seven of his past nine fights after knocking out Dustin Poirier with a vicious second-round head kick to capture the symbolic 'BMF' title. The No.2-ranked lightweight's only two losses in that span have been to Khabib Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliveira, both in lightweight title bouts.

Michael Chandler, who lost to 'The Highlight' via unanimous decision in 2021's Fight of the Year, recently revealed that he believes the third time's the charm for Gaethje. Speaking on his YouTube channel, the No.5-ranked lightweight stated:

"Justin Gaethje is no longer just a pugilist who goes out there and swings for the fences and wants to brawl. Justin Gaethje is on a quest to win a world title, and I think Justin Gaethje will go out there and win a world title. Whether it’s Makhachev or Oliveira, Gaethje’s going to get that title fight next."

Chandler continued:

"I think Justin Gaethje is the UFC lightweight champion by the first quarter of next year. I think he beats Islam. I think he beats Oliveira. I just think Justin Gaethje has cleaned up. He already had all the attributes, he already had the cardio, the speed, the power, he’s got great wrestling defense. He already had all the attributes, but now, him honing in those skills, it’s gonna be tough for one of those dudes to beat him."

Check out Michael Chandler's full comments below (starting at the 8:02 mark):

Chandler noted that his prediction doesn't mean that he is doubting either Islam Makhachev or Charles Oliveira, who will clash at UFC 294. 'Iron' shared that he just believes Gaethje is that talented, and his knockout of Poirier will further increase his confidence.

Michael Chandler calls for chance to face Justin Gaethje for 'BMF' title

Michael Chandler appeared set to face Conor McGregor after the pair coached opposing sides of season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter. The bout appears to be in question as 'The Notorious' has reportedly failed to enter the United States Anti-Doping Agency, or USADA, testing pool.

After McGregor called for the opportunity to face Justin Gaethje for the 'BMF' title in the immediate aftermath of UFC 291, Chandler did just the same. The No.5-ranked lightweight tweeted:

"Well now @Justin_Gaethje has the #BMF belt - he has to defend it against a worthy adversary🤔"

Check out Michael Chandler's tweet below:

The pair previously clashed in a thrilling back-and-forth three-round affair at UFC 268. While Gaethje won the bout by unanimous decision, both fighters took home Fight of the Night and Fight of the Year honors. Although Chandler is looking to rematch his former opponent, he will likely have to wait as 'The Highlight' appears to be the next lightweight title challenger.