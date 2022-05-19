"17-year-old kids selling gummy bears on TikTok making a million dollars" - Michael Chandler has a message for "dead inside" social media influencers

UFC lightweight star Michael Chandler weighed in with his thoughts on social media influencers and the culture that glorifies them and their success.

Appearing on an episode of the How U Livin J. Piven podcast, Chandler discussed the younger generation's warped views on success. According to the MMA star, young people fall into "a scary trap" of thinking instant social media success is what real achievements look like.

Chandler went on a monologue about why this phenomenon is dangerous to the youth. The 35-year-old said:

"People's perception of how long it takes to be successful has continued to get shorter and shorter and shorter. Because, rightfully so, you got 17-year-old kids selling gummy bears on TikTok, making a million dollars a year. All these different stories of fast success in the moment that doesn't necessarily lead to perpetuated long-term success, and more importantly, long-term fulfillment."

Check out Michael Chandler's comments below:

Michael Chandler hopes to inspire younger generation

Michael Chandler, of course, speaks based on his own experience. A longtime superstar on the MMA scene, it wasn't until last year that Chandler got the chance to shine under the bright lights of the UFC.

Making his debut at the age of 34, Chandler made the most out of his opportunity when he knocked out Dan Hooker at UFC 257. What followed were back-to-back losses to Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje, but his exciting fighting style only endeared him to the fans even more.

'Iron' has since bounced back with a spectacular knockout victory over Tony Ferguson at UFC 274.

Check out Michael Chandler's post below:

The Missouri native believes his journey could inspire people as proved that success can be achieved over a long period of time. The ever-motivational fighter continued:

"We're gonna have some very rich and wealthy and somewhat TikTok-, social media-famous people who are dead inside and not fully matured inside to be able to blossom into the man or woman that God has fashioned them to be. So it's a scary lens to look through and I try not to put too much of a negative outlook on it, but I just hope I can get a hold of some people and people see my story and people see your story and see how long it takes."

