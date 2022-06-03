Michael Chandler 'not insulting' Dustin Poirier is creating more media hype for a potential fight, says Chael Sonnen

Chael Sonnen is liking how Michael Chandler has been drumming up interest for a fight between himself and Dustin Poirier, unintentionally or otherwise.

Chandler has taken subtle digs at Poirier by leaving out 'The Diamond' in his call outs. During an episode of The MMA Hour, Poirier responded by claiming he's a bigger draw than Chandler.

The back-and-forth led to speculation and anticipation for a potential Chandler vs. Poirier matchup. Sonnen, on his Bad Guys Inc. YouTube show, weighed in on the issue with his opinions. 'The American Gangster' said:

" Dustin Poirier, who's extremely hard to get mad, wants to fight. He is fighting mad. He is angry and disrespected that he was not insulted. I mean, do you see where that gets interesting? Poirier's point, as funny as it sounds, Poirier goes, 'Hey, he didn't say my name because I'm not a meaningful fighter. I don't fulfill what he would like to do with something big or move up the ladder. He left me out of it because I'd whoop his a**.'"

Sonnen also pointed out that there isn't a more interesting matchup for both men than each other:

"By virtue of Chandler not calling out Poirier, there's a lot of media hype and interest around Chandler vs. Poirier. I don't know what else to tell you. There's a number of things that you can do with Dustin and there's a number of things that you can do with Michael Chandler. Those guys are in a really good spot right now. But there's nothing bigger in this exact moment than that."

Catch Chael Sonnen's comments below:

Dustin Poirier warns Michael Chandler about matchups with himself and Conor McGregor

Following his knockout win over Tony Ferguson, there are a couple of names being thrown around as Michael Chandler's potential next opponent - Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor.

While either matchup is guaranteed to garner fanfare, Poirier warned Chandler that both are dangerous for him. Appearing as a guest on The Fight with Teddy Atlast, 'The Diamond' said:

"I’m a dangerous fight for him. I think I’m a clean puncher, accurate. He called out Conor, think Conor is a dangerous fight for him, too. I’m not saying Chandler’s chinny or anything, but he gets hurt in a lot of his fights, and guys like Conor, they can punch. If you’re getting hurt by Tony Ferguson and dropped by [Charles] Oliveira, guys like me, guys like Conor, if we touch your chin, it’s gonna be bad."

Watch Dustin Poirier's interview below:

