Michael Chandler offering to replace Khamzat Chimaev on Adin Ross' stream for "wayyy less than $700k" sends fans into frenzy: "This is embarrassing"

Michael Chandler's offer to replace Khamzat Chimaev on Adin Ross' stream, after 'Borz' reportedly made an astronomically high demand, has sparked an online fan discourse, with many having a field day at 'Iron's' expense.Ross, who keeps close ties with Dana White and the UFC brass, has had various combat sports icons, including Manny Pacquiao and Alex Pereira, on his streams. During a recent segment, he claimed that Chimaev demanded $700K to be on a live segment:&quot;I just want to tell you something really funny. I don't care, I'm going to air it out. I connected with someone from Khamzat's team, and the guy said $700k to stream with Khamzat. I never laughed so hard in my life. Yeah, it was insane.&quot;Check out Adin Ross' comments on Khamzat Chimaev below:Interestingly, shortly after the social media icon's claims, lightweight star Chandler hit Ross up, offering to be on his stream for a considerably lower price. In a post on X, he wrote:&quot;Yo @adinross I’ll go [on] your stream for wayyy less than $700k.&quot;Check out Michael Chandler's comments below:Sure enough, many fight fans were left displeased with Chandler's offer, prompting them to flood his comments section, noting their thoughts and opinions.@sladeneverdies wrote:&quot;This is embarrassing.&quot;@the3els chimed in:&quot;Please have some shame man, wtf is this?&quot;@R0NIN_roy commented:&quot;Here comes @MikeChandlerMMA to p********e himself again.&quot;Check out a few more comments below:Screenshots courtesy: @MikeChandlerMMA on InstagramWhen Michael Chandler urged credentialed wrestler to stop talking about Khamzat ChimaevMichael Chandler once urged three-time NCAA wrestling champion turned UFC fighter Bo Nickal to stop talking about Khamzat Chimaev.When Nickal first came into the UFC off his performances on Dana White's Contender Series, there was fan interest in an eventual fight between him and the Chechen-born Emirati wrestling phenom, an idea Nickal seemed to support.Chandler, however, was not crazy about Nickal taking aim at Chimaev so early in his career. During a press conference at UFC 285, minutes before the NCAA star's promotional debut, 'Iron' said:&quot;I think it's a little bit unbecoming to come into the UFC off the Contender Series and start talking about Khamzat Chimaev and fighting Jon Jones or whoever he is fighting. At some point, you've got to just play the game as well. You've got to grow, but grow at the right rate... Bo is getting a little too talky for the average fan's liking. If I were his manager, I'd say, 'Hey, let's talk about realistic matchups, but don't talk about Khamzat Chimaev.'&quot;Check out Michael Chandler's comments on Bo Nickal and Khamzat Chimaev below (0:45):