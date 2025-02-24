Michael Chandler opens up about upcoming lightweight clash against Paddy Pimblett, says he intends to "test his championship mentality"

Michael Chandler recently weighed in on his upcoming lightweight clash against Paddy Pimblett and shared what he intends to do to the Englishman. The bout was recently made official for UFC 314 as both look to make a statement at 155 pounds.

Ad

'The Baddy' has remained unbeaten inside the octagon and has picked up impressive wins over Tony Ferguson and Bobby 'King' Green.

Meanwhile, Chandler comes into the fight following back-to-back losses to Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira. 'Iron' had hoped to fight Conor McGregor, however, their bout has seen several delays, so he has decided to resume his career in the meantime.

During his latest appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, the former Bellator lightweight champion shared his thoughts on whether the 'The Baddy' poses a threat to him. Chandler mentioned that he intends to test Pimblett's toughness and durability at UFC 314, wanting to make a statement by finishing him:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"We'll test [Pimblett's] chin... We'll test his championship mentality, we'll test his cardio, we will test his heart. Paddy Pimblett will be tested more than he has ever been tested in his entire life... And it's the biggest opportunity of his life... We're gonna have fun. I don't need to hate Paddy Pimblett to want to separate him from consciousness. I don't need to have any kind of animosity to absolutely eviscerate this man."

Ad

Check out Michael Chandler's comments regarding his bout against Paddy Pimblett below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Michael Chandler says Paddy Pimblett has never fought anybody like him

Michael Chandler also made his feelings known on Paddy Pimblett's career so far and said that the Englishman has never fought anybody like him.

During the aforementioned appearance, Chandler mentioned that there is a significant discrepancy between his skill level and Pimblett's opponents thus far because of the type of fights he puts on:

Ad

"That's an understatement. With all due respect to and I don't like to over emphasize or over boast, but my goodness. I have done nothing but train myself in violent hand-to-hand combat since I was 14 years old and I have fought the best of the best from former champions to guys that are absolute psychopaths like Justin Gaethje."

Ad

Check out the official UFC 314 bout lineup featuring Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.