Michael Chandler passes concrete verdict on Conor McGregor fight amid USADA rumors

Conor McGregor has only a day left to ensure he fights in 2023, as per the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency's official rules.

This tight deadline has got fans worried about his much-anticipated potential return against Michael Chandler that the UFC had promised by the end of this year. However, the rumors have left no marks on Chandler's ever-present optimism.

Speaking on My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox, 'Iron' gave his verdict on the matter:

"The fight is happening. They don't even have certain big pay-per-views necessarily announced yet. So, if you expect our fight maybe in November-December or whatever it may be to be announced already, I think it's a tough ask right now. We're still sitting in June. So ultimately, we're fighting. Just got to know when it's gonna be."

Chandler also addressed the fan claims that the Irishman doesn't plan on ever fighting again.

"Conor is laying a beautiful foundation and narrative right now, calling it the 'greatest comeback in combat sports history.' He's got a Netflix documentary..."

Conor McGregor USADA deadline: When is the door closing for the Irishman's 2023 return?

According to USADA's UFC athlete handbook, a returning athlete must be in the pool for a period of six months before competing again. Going by the rule, Conor McGregor would have to enter the drug testing pool by June 16 to fight at UFC 296, the last pay-per-view event in 2023.

However, the rule also states that the UFC can grant exemptions to the six-month notice period under "exceptional circumstances" or "where the strict application of that rule would be manifestly unfair to an athlete." In this scenario, the athlete would still have to provide two negative samples before competing.

USADA released a statement in May, where they confirmed they had been in contact with McGregor regarding his return to the pool.

However, there have been no updates on the matter since then.

Meanwhile, Conor McGregor has been busy publicly drinking alcohol at other events, facing off with their fighters, visiting F1 Grand Prix races, and punching mascots in the face, all of which have further fueled the fear among fans that he may never return to the octagon.

