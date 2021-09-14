Michael Chandler posts an amusing clip from Shutter Island ahead of fight against Justin Gaethje, promises violence

Michael Chandler recently posted a humorous video to his Instagram account. He predicted that his upcoming fight with Justin Gaethje will be a spectacle of violence.

The former Bellator champion posted a clip of the Leonardo DiCaprio movie 'Shutter Island'. Him and Gaethje's faces can be seen morphed onto the bodies of two of the movie's characters.

You can watch the funny clip posted by Michael Chandler below:

"V I O L E N C E. November 6, 2021 UFC 268. See you at the top!" Wrote Michael Chandler in the caption.

Michael Chandler is set to take on Gaethje in a three-round bout at UFC 268.

This will be the 35-year-old's third appearance in the UFC octagon. Chandler made his promotional debut in January this year when he took on fellow lightweight contender Dan Hooker in the co-main event of UFC 257.

'Iron' made a strong statement on his debut. He knocked out 'The Hangman' in the opening round of the fight and earned a 'Performance of the Night' bonus.

The impressive performance earned Chandler a shot at lightweight gold. He took on Charles Oliveira at UFC 262 to decide who would become the new king of the lightweight division.

Chandler had an impressive first round in the championship fight. However, Oliveira bounced back and finished the former Bellator champion in the second round.

'The Highlight', on the other hand, will be fighting for the first time since his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254 last October

Michael Chandler believes his fight with Justin Gaethje will be a 'Fight of the Year' candidate

.@MikeChandlerMMA stopped by for a quick preview of tonight's #TillerFightClub and his own fight against Justin Gaethje at #UFC268 pic.twitter.com/QAYxdmESZL — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) September 12, 2021

Michael Chandler, who was in attendance for the Vitor Belfort vs. Evander Holyfield boxing event, stated that he believes his fight with Justin Gaethje will be one of the most entertaining fights of 2021.

"So, I think me and Justin Gaethje are gonna put on a 'Fight of the Year' candidate and it will be a blast for you guys, the fans and for us. I'm prepared to make a highlight or be made a highlight."

Both 155-pounders have a tendency to throw caution to the wind and fight with reckless abandonment. There is a high chance that the highly anticipated matchup could end up being the 'Fight of the Year'.

