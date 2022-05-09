"Keep your head down until your daddy books a fight for you" - Michael Chandler promises to bounce Nate Diaz's "sacrificial dome" off-canvas 

Michael Chandler wants to make a quick turnaround following his stunning knockout win over Tony Ferguson at the recently concluded UFC 274 pay-per-view event. 'Iron' wants to step inside the octagon in July to take on Nate Diaz in what could be the Stockton native's farewell fight in the UFC.

In a recent tweet, Diaz seemingly hinted that he'll step inside the cage on July 30 for a welterweight bout but didn't reveal the name of his opponent. Chandler has now offered to be Diaz's dance partner, claiming that he's willing to make a quick turnaround.

Diaz, however, is yet to respond to the callout. Instead, he claimed he'd submit former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira in a potential clash. Chandler didn't take kindly to Diaz completely ignoring his call out and went on to put him on blast in a subsequent tweet.

'Iron' asked Diaz to stop complaining and "shut up" until the promotion announces his next fight. He also promised to bounce Diaz's "sacrificial dome" off the UFC canvas if they cross paths down the line.

"Hey @natediaz209...shut up and stop complaining. Keep your mouth shut. Keep your head down until your daddy books a fight for you to get your sacrificial dome bounced off the canvas again. Maybe it’ll be me...if you’re lucky. See you at the top!"

Michael Chandler and Tony Ferguson are full of respect for each other after sharing the octagon

Michael Chandler and Tony Ferguson went to war at UFC 274 this past weekend. After back-and-forth action in the first round, which saw flashes of 'El Cucuy' turning the clock back to his prime, Chandler shocked the world by becoming the first man to put the 38-year-old to sleep with a vicious front kick in the second round.

Ferguson was hospitalized following the fight and was later released following a negative CT scan report. Despite having fought each other this past weekend, both Ferguson and Chandler are full of respect for each other and that's evident from their recent interaction on social media.

'El Cucuy' congratulated Chandler on the win, following which Chandler returned the favor by saying he's proud to have shared the octagon with a future Hall-of-Famer like Ferguson.

