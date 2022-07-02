Michael Chandler promises to keep lightweight division warm while Charles Oliveira "chases" Conor McGregor

Michael Chandler sees the logic behind former opponent Charles Oliveira gunning for a money fight against Conor McGregor. Oliveira is currently the No.1-ranked contender in the lightweight division and is guaranteed to fight for the vacant 155lbs strap next. If the Brazilian chooses to wait for the returning Irishman, Chandler claims he'll "keep the division warm" in his absence.

Instead of fighting other top-ranked contenders in the division, 'do Bronx' wants to fight McGregor, who hasn't won a single fight in the lightweight division since 2016. Chandler understands the value of the big payday that accompanies a McGregor fight and sees no problem with Oliveira wanting to fight the former two-division UFC champion.

Had he been in Oliveira's position, Chandler believes he'd have done the same thing and chased a fight with 'Notorious'. McGregor is expected to return at the end of the year or the beginning of the next. 'Iron' wrote on his Twitter:

"[Charles Oliveira] if I were you I’d wait for Conor in January too... I’ll keep the division warm while you’re chasing him..."

Coach reveals why Charles Oliveira "doesn't want" to fight Islam Makhachev

Many fans and analysts are of the view that Conor McGregor doesn't deserve to skip the line over a bunch of deserving contenders and be awarded an immediate title shot upon his UFC return. However, the Irishman is the biggest draw in the sport and when it comes to him, the promotion doesn't always play by the rules.

That said, people are more interested in seeing Charles Oliveira fight Dagestani lightweight contender Islam Makhachev for the title. Makhachev is currently on a 10-fight winning streak and is regarded as the toughest challenge for Oliveira right now.

However, the Brazilian fighter's coach, Diego Lima, has revealed that Charles Oliveira isn't interested in fighting Islam Makhachev because the Russian wants to fight in Abu Dhabi. Oliveira wanted the contest to take place in Brazil instead. During an interview with Ag. Fight, Lima said:

"Why do it in Makhachev’s turf? Look at what Charles has done. Look at his track record. Why not let Charles fight wherever he wants? Why not give us the chance to fight in Brazil? ‘Oh but it has to be somewhere neutral.’ Fine, let’s do it in New York. If this was McGregor, we’d fight him in Ireland, because McGregor also made history... Now, why would we want to go to Abu Dhabi in October? That’s much sooner than when we’re used to fighting... It’s not Charles’ timing. Charles doesn’t want it."

