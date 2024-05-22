Michael Chandler reacts to Chael Sonnen predicting 'Iron' to beat Conor McGregor at UFC 303

Michael Chandler recently reacted to Chael Sonnen's prediction for the American's upcoming UFC 303 clash with Conor McGregor. Chandler is gearing up to welcome 'The Notorious' back for his highly anticipated return to the octagon after an absence of nearly three years.

The pair is set to headline the seventh pay-per-view event of 2024 on June 29 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Chandler has dedicated himself to training since McGregor's name was first mentioned following the announcement of their coaching stint on 'The Ultimate Fighter' season 31. Meanwhile, the Irishman has been occupied with filming and subsequently promoting his cinematic debut in the remake of 'Road House', prior to shifting his attention to the upcoming fight.

UFC 303 marks the former two-division champion's return following his serious leg injury during the trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. Sonnen believes that McGregor's perceived ring rust will play a key factor in his matchup.

During a recent interview with Bloody Elbow (via MMA Junkie), 'Bad Guy' predicted that Chandler would defeat McGregor, citing his dedication to training and discipline:

"Michael Chandler is going to win. You have the most disciplined guy in the sport, arguably, and you have the most undisciplined guy in the sport, for sure."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below:

Chandler took to the comments section of MMA Junkie's Instagram post and responded to Sonnen's remark:

"When uncle Chael speaks, you listen."

Check out Michael Chandler's comment below:

'Iron' has been out of action for over a year, eagerly awaiting the McGregor fight. His last appearance in the octagon was at UFC 281 in November 2022, where he suffered a submission defeat against Poirier.

Michael Chandler analyzes UFC 303 bout against Conor McGregor

During an interview with Shawn Ryan last month, Michael Chandler discussed his potential strategy against Conor McGregor and asserted his confidence in being a more adaptable fighter. 'Iron' disclosed his intent to leverage McGregor's hiatus from active competition:

"I don't need to get into a firefight with a guy who has a bigger rifle than me, and I think I hit harder than he does. His time out of the cage has lent itself to his timing, movement and reflexes not being what they used to be. I will go out there and get the finish, absolutely outclass, and dominate him."

Check out Michael Chandler's comments below:

