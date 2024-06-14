Michael Chandler's nutrition partner MegaFit Meals recently reacted to the news that Conor McGregor reportedly pulled out of their UFC 303 main event. Subsequently, the promotion removed 'Iron' from the card as they await the Irishman to recover and reschedule fully.

There was plenty of speculation that the bout was in jeopardy after the press conference in Dublin, Ireland was canceled on short notice. There were rumors that the bout would be postponed, which ended up happening as Dana White officially announced an updated card for UFC 303 due to McGregor's injury.

In a collaborative Instagram post with the former Bellator lightweight champion, MegaFit Meals shared their thoughts on 'The Notorious' being forced to withdraw from their fight. The post mentioned that waiting for McGregor was worth the risk due to the obvious financial impact of the uncertainty. They wrote:

"@thenotoriousmma was never the safe bet as an opponent, he was always the highest risk. Maybe the highest reward...but the biggest opportunity. There is no right or wrong in this business...you only take risk to grow, or remain comfortable where you are. Embrace the uncertainty. Seek the opportunity. Take calculated risk...And if it doesn't go as planned...redirect the course to something even more great."

Check out Megafit Meals' comments below:

MegaFit Meals is a USDA-approved meal prep and delivery company focusing on healthy and homecooked diets. Besides Chandler, they also work with Flex Lewis, Chris Bumstead, Jennifer Dorie, and the like.

Dana White confirms Conor McGregor sustained an injury

There was plenty of speculation regarding why the aforementioned Dublin press conference was canceled, and Dana White recently answered the questions.

White took to his Instagram account to announce that Conor McGregor had sustained an injury, which is why the main event bout against Michael Chandler has been removed from UFC 303. As a result, light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira agreed to step in on short notice and defend his title against Jiri Prochazka in a rematch. He said:

"Conor McGregor is out of [UFC] 303 with an injury. The new main event is Alex Pereira...and he is facing former UFC light heavyweight Jiri Prochazka...The co-main event will be number-three ranked Brian Ortega...He will be taking on rising superstar Diego Lopes."

Check out Dana White's announcement regarding Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler being off UFC 303 below:

