Michael Chandler reaffirms interest in Conor McGregor fight and names two enticing alternatives

Michael Chandler recently reaffirmed his interest in fighting Conor McGregor and outlined a potential time for their long-awaited bout. If that doesn't materialize, 'Iron' also named two other alternatives that would also entice him to step back in the octagon rather than wait for the Irishman.

The former Bellator lightweight champion has been patient with the Irishman as their bout has had several delays and most recently was scrapped from UFC 303 after 'The Notorious' suffered a broken pinky toe. After months of uncertainty, the promotion went in another direction and booked him in a rematch against Charles Oliveira last Saturday, which saw 'Do Bronx' earn a unanimous decision.

During his latest appearance on Bussin' With The Boys, Chandler mentioned that he would still like to fight McGregor during International Fight Week and named Max Holloway and Justin Gaethje as two other alternative options:

"I think me and Conor [McGregor] International Fight Week is the next fight. That's what I'm throwing out there. I think June-July... No matter what, Chandler versus anybody is a thumbs up for the UFC right now... Max Holloway for the 'BMF' belt... You got two guys inside the top-10, 'BMF' belt, 155 [pounds]. Chandler vs. [Justin] Gaethje 2, that's a big fight. That's another banger." [52:34]

Check out the full interview with Michael Chandler below:

Michael Chandler believes Conor McGregor is still interested in fighting him

In addition to expressing his interest in fighting Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler noted that he believes the feeling is mutual and the Irishman still wants to fight him as well.

During the aforementioned appearance, Chandler mentioned that a bout against McGregor would complete 'The Ultimate Fighter' season that they coached and claimed 'The Notorious' wants to do so because he respected the sport:

"We have to finish 'The Ultimate Fighter', the UFC wants to finish 'The Ultimate Fighter', Conor [McGregor] wants to fight me. He can fight anybody, but he made a commitment. And I've said this numerous times, I have no problems giving my opponents props like, I think he is more sentimental and romantic about the sport than people give him credit for because he has become this big infamous brand." [45:14]

Check out Michael Chandler's post-fight interview from UFC 309 below:

Expand Tweet

