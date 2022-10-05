"Maybe I'm just blind to the fact that maybe there could be something going on" - Michael Chandler refuses to comment on Conor McGregor's lack of USADA testing

Michael Chandler recently gave his take on reports suggesting that Conor McGregor hasn't been tested by USADA this year.

The news was broken by Aaron Bronsteter of TSN Sports, who revealed that McGregor remains the only active fighter on the roster to not get tested by USADA over the course of his hiatus from fighting.

tsn.ca/ufc-star-conor… After cross-referencing the entire active UFC roster with USADA's athlete test history database, I found that Conor McGregor was the lone active fighter, (aside from some athletes who signed after Aug. 1) to not be tested by USADA. After cross-referencing the entire active UFC roster with USADA's athlete test history database, I found that Conor McGregor was the lone active fighter, (aside from some athletes who signed after Aug. 1) to not be tested by USADA.tsn.ca/ufc-star-conor…

Even as the UFC and McGregor's representatives refused to comment on the situation, combat sports fans have fueled speculation suggesting 'The Notorious' is not entirely clean.

USADA provided TSN with the following statement: McGregor's team and the UFC declined comment.USADA provided TSN with the following statement: https://t.co/7iNSS6BwXU

Bearing that in mind, No.5-ranked UFC lightweight Michael Chandler chose to speak discreetly on the subject when asked to opine on it in a recent interview with MMA Junkie:

"I don't have any comment on that. I don't really know enough about it. I did kind of see some reports. Maybe I'm just blind to the fact that maybe there could be something going on."

Following his spectacular front-kick knockout victory over Tony Ferguson at UFC 274, Michael Chandler grabbed the opportunity to call his shot against the sport's biggest superstar, Conor McGregor.

On Twitter, the former two-division champion seemingly accepted the call-out while congratulating Chandler on his spectacular victory.

Michael Chandler wants to earn the prized 50x clean test jacket from USADA

Michael Chandler is gearing up for his upcoming fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 281 in New York City next month. With Poirier sitting at No.2 in the 155-pound rankings, a win over 'The Diamond' will likely see Chandler enter the title mix.

Chandler recently claimed that he wanted to lay his hands on a 50 clean tests jacket from USADA. The anti-doping organization presents fighters with a valued award as a mark of recognition for their distinguished achievement. Several fighters, including the likes of Israel Adesanya and Francis Ngannou, have been presented with the jacket.

In the same interview with MMA Junkie, Chandler stated that his next goal is to earn the coveted jacket:

"USADA shows up here at the gym, USADA shows up at my house at 6:00 AM. USADA has shown up in California, in Arizona, all over the country when I've been on vacation, when I've not been at my home."

Chandler added:

"I think USADA does a great job. I really want to be tested more so I can get that 50 jacket. That's all I really asked to Jeff [Novitzky]."

Interestingly, back in 2019, when Chandler was still under contract with Bellator, the American claimed that he was "jealous" of his UFC counterparts. Notably, he told MMAFighting.com – "I wish they were testing me."

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting mmafighting.com/2019/5/6/18531… Michael Chandler ‘a little bit jealous’ of USADA testing in UFC: ‘I wish they were testing me’ ( @JoseYoungs Michael Chandler ‘a little bit jealous’ of USADA testing in UFC: ‘I wish they were testing me’ (@JoseYoungs) mmafighting.com/2019/5/6/18531… https://t.co/09j7gnx0JS

