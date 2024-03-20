Michael Chandler responds to fan stating 'Iron' wasted two years of his life waiting for Conor McGregor

Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor seem to finally be on the right track to facing each other. However, this drew a curious fan response, who criticized 'Iron' for having not fought since a Nov. 12, 2022 loss to Dustin Poirier. Said fan's criticism, however, drew a reaction from Chandler himself.

McGregor recently offered a positive update on his octagon return, claiming that the UFC has essentially greenlit everything for a summer return. The Irishman was quoted by ESPN on Instagram, which caused Chandler to pop up in the post's comment section, where he once again staked his claim to a McGregor fight.

This, however, caused one fan to chastise him for spending two years on the sidelines, waiting for the former UFC double champion. While he hasn't actually been inactive for two years, this has been a criticism that others have made as well.

"@mikechandlermma you wasted 2 years of your life waiting for this guy."

A screenshot of a fan criticizing Michael Chandler

Chandler, however, was quick to defend his position, though did not engage the fan in an argument. Instead, he offered a tongue in cheek reply, reminding said fan that he hasn't been inactive for a full two years yet.

"@bangladeshsurvivor try math... it never lies."

Michael Chandler's response to said fan

Whether the bout with McGregor will actually take place in summer remains to be seen, as there is yet to be an official announcement. This wouldn't be the first time that the Irishman has offered an update about his octagon return. The last time turned out to be false, so fans will await an official UFC statement with bated breath.

Michael Chandler was previously called out by Arman Tsarukyan

While waiting for Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler was targeted by surging lightweight contender, Arman Tsarukyan. The Armenian-Russian phenom mocked 'Iron' for believing that his bout with McGregor was still on the table, and even disparaged his fight IQ in an attempt to goad him into a fight.

Expand Tweet

Unfortunately for Tsarukyan, Chandler dismissed him and maintained his focus on McGregor. His inactivity has drawn tremendous criticism, with some opining that whatever sum of money he believes he'll make from a McGregor bout, he would have already made had he taken fights over the past year or so.