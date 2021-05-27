Michael Chandler reveals when he is hoping to return to the octagon after his loss at UFC 262

Michael Chandler has laid out a potential timeline for when he could return to the octagon.

The top-ranked UFC lightweight has said that his first priority is obviously to focus on his health for a couple of months and then get back to training in the fall.

During his interview with MMA Fighting, Michael Chandler claimed that he is hoping to fight before the end of the year after suffering the loss at UFC 262.

UFC 262: Charles Oliveira v Michael Chandler

Chandler even pointed out that fighting three times in the UFC in a matter of 14 months will definitely look good on his resume.

“Focus on my health for a couple of months and get back into training camp sometime in the fall. I will fight before the end of the year. I will have come into the UFC and a matter of 14 months and fight three times and was the backup for a world title fight one time. That’s pretty darn good on a resume.”

At UFC 262, Michael Chandler fought for the vacant UFC lightweight title in only his second fight in the promotion.

On the back of a huge first-round win over Dan Hooker at UFC 257, 'Iron' Mike was rewarded with a shot at the vacant lightweight strap against Charles Oliveira.

Unfortunately for Chandler, things didn't turn out the way he was hoping for. After a strong start to his title fight against 'Do Bronx', Chandler was finished in the second round by the Brazilian, who captured his first UFC world championship.

Despite the brutal loss, Michael Chandler has dealt with the defeat in the most professional manner and has promised to come back stronger than ever.

Who could Michael Chandler fight next in the UFC?

Michael Chandler is currently vouching for a fight against Justin Gaethje and has made it clear that he wants to fight 'The Highlight' next.

Gaethje's last fight in the octagon was at UFC 254 and if the former interim UFC lightweight champion hopes to stay active, he will definitely aim to get back inside the cage sooner rather than later.

