"He's fighting for more than just himself" - Michael Chandler reveals who he sees coming out on top when Dan Hooker and Islam Makhachev meet at UFC 267

Michael Chandler has made a splash in the UFC since making his debut. He has already faced two top fighters in Dan Hooker and Charles Oliveira since signing with the promotion.

In a recent interview with The Schmo, Chandler was asked who he saw winning between Dan Hooker and Islam Makhachev at UFC 267 on Saturday.

"I think Dan Hooker is one of the toughest guys in the division," Michael Chandler told The Schmo. "One of the toughest chins in the division. This is a fight game in which we fight with four-ounce gloves. You can get caught on the chin by anybody on any night and it's over. So the fact that I was able to finish him in the first two and a half minutes is not indicative of him not having a great chin, not being able to push the pace. He's extremely long, he's extremely versatile. He uses that length. I think Makhachev is going to have a tough time getting in and closing the distance on Dan Hooker. Even if he does get him on the cage, I think Dan Hooker's cage defense, both offense and defense off of the cage control is really [good]."

"I think Dan Hooker wins that fight. I think Makhachev fought number 14, he was at 9 and then beat number 14 and somehow ended up at number 5 without having to fight anybody in that top 10. Makhachev is definitely a future of the lightweight division, he is good, he is skilled, he does have the entire country on his back so he's fighting for more than just himself. So we'll see how the fight plays out. I think Hooker wins a decision."

Michael Chandler vs. Justin Gaethje

Michael Chandler currently has his hands full as he takes on Justin Gaethje at UFC 268 on November 6. The pair make for an exciting matchup, and the bout is highly anticipated by fans everywhere.

Both men were high-level champions outside of the UFC, with Michael Chandler being the lightweight champion in Bellator and Justin Gaethje being the champion in WSOF. The two have also fought for the UFC lightweight title.

The bout will help determine who is next in line for the 155lb belt. Chandler fought current champion Oliveira back in June, and Gaethje challenged Khabib Nurmagomedov back in October 2020.

