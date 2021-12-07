"A guy who is driven by more than just the money" - Michael Chandler reveals what he thinks is the 'most beautiful thing' about Conor McGregor

Since arriving in the UFC, Michael Chandler has made it clear that he would love to share the octagon with Conor McGregor at some point down the road.

Unlike many other fighters, 'Iron' has taken a respectful approach in calling out McGregor. He has made it clear that he admires 'The Notorious' as a competitor and for the attention he brings to the sport.

Chandler has now revealed what he thinks is the most beautiful thing about the Irishman and detailed what truly motivates him to face the UFC megastar. In a recent interview with Breakaway, Chandler said:

"The man doesn't need to do a thing for the rest of his life, yet he is choosing to fight, you know. And that's a scary guy. A guy who is driven by more than just the money. For me, the reason I want to fight him, too, of course, everybody says, 'Well you just want the money fight, you want the red panty night,' as they call it, because once again he talked and called it the red panty night which is an awesome metaphor if you will, but I just want to be in big fights. I want to have big opportunities on big stages. And fighting Conor McGregor, that's the epitome of huge in the sport. And the fact that we share the same weight class, the fact that our timelines work out well, that's why I want the opportunity. If I don't get it, I'll keep on fighting and we'll see what happens but I think right now is the time."

You can catch Michael Chandler's full interview with Breakaway below:

Conor McGregor accepted Michael Chandler's callout

While Michael Chandler is keen to face Conor McGregor at some point in his UFC career, 'The Notorious' megastar has also expressed an interest in fighting the former Bellator champion at some stage.

After his recent battle with Justin Gaethje, Chandler called McGregor out for a 2022 fight by sharing a photoshopped photo of the two staring down at a weigh-in.

"2022"

Conor McGregor quickly replied to 'Iron', stating that he would love to share the octagon with him in the future. He also congratulated Chandler on his spectacular performance against Gaethje.

"I'm down at some stage for sure. Great fight the other night Mike, congrats!"

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA @MikeChandlerMMA I’m down at some stage for sure. Great fight the other night Mike, congrats! @MikeChandlerMMA I’m down at some stage for sure. Great fight the other night Mike, congrats!

Also Read Article Continues below

Both Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler will be looking to bounce back from back-to-back losses in the UFC. So, the intriguing matchup would certainly make sense.

Edited by Harvey Leonard