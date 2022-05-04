"He is a certified one of one talent" - Michael Chandler shares his thoughts on Tony Ferguson before their fight at UFC 274

Michael Chandler recently stated that Tony Ferguson is one of a kind, and no training partner can prepare him for an opponent like that.

In an interview with Yahoo Sports, 'Iron' said he believes Ferguson is very unpredictable and possesses many tools in his arsenal. Chandler further added that for that reason, he is excited to take on the former interim champion this weekend. 'Iron' is looking to go out there and put on a show at UFC 274:

"When you're fighting a guy like Tony Ferguson. he's as unpredictable as they come. He is a certified one of one talent. So, I don't have any training partners that can actually emulate Tony Ferguson. So that adds an extra wrinkle of intrigue to the fight. So, I am excited to go out there and compete man."

Watch Michael Chandler talk to Kevin Iole of Yahoo Sports below:

Chandler and Ferguson are set to lock horns on the main card of UFC 274 this weekend at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

Michael Chandler will look to get back in the win column with a victory against Tony Ferguson

Both Chandler and Ferguson will enter the UFC 274 pay-per-view this weekend on the back of a losing streak. 'Iron' is on a two-fight skid. The 36-year-old lost his last two contests against Justin Gaethje and Charles Oliveira.

As for Ferguson, he is on a three-fight losing streak. Gaethje, Oliveira, and Beneil Dariush have all beaten 'El Cucuy.' The 38-year-old was once on a 12-fight winning streak in the lightweight division. However, he has looked like a shadow of his former self recently.

This weekend, Chandler might put himself back in the title picture with a win. With that being said, Ferguson will come in determined to show the world that he is still an elite lightweight fighter.

Justin Gaethje will challenge Charles Oliveira for the lightweight title in the main event of the pay-per-view card.

Rose Namajunas puts her women's strawweight title on the line against former champion Carla Esparza.

