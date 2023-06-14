Michael Chandler's interest in 'savage' Charles Oliveira rematch intensifies amid Conor McGregor's unending USADA concerns

Michael Chandler has taken notice of Charles Oliveira's recent performance and expressed interest in a rematch amidst the unending USADA concerns with Conor McGregor.

The former Bellator lightweight champion uploaded a video to his YouTube channel, where he spoke about the former lightweight champion's recent win over Beneil Dariush at UFC 289. He mentioned that he believes that Oliveira made a statement with the manner in which he defeated Dariush and his post-fight interview.

He said:

"I think the biggest thing that needs to be said about this performance - this is the title eliminator, this is Charles Oliveira staking his claim that 'I am one of the best lightweights on the planet.' He's proven it time and time again." [h/t MMA Fighting]

They fought at UFC 262, which saw Oliveira earn a second-round TKO to win the vacant lightweight championship as well as a post-fight bonus for Performance of the Night. 'Iron' also expressed interest in a rematch with 'Do Bronx' should the opportunity present itself, saying:

"Charles Oliveira is a savage. I hope to share the octagon with him again eventually. I would like to run that one back, obviously. But the way he looked that night against [Beneil] Dariush, UFC 289, was absolutely masterful. Hats off to you, Charles." [h/t MMA Fighting]

It remains to be seen whether McGregor vs. Chandler is in jeopardy due to the Irishman's status with USADA and if the UFC pursue a rematch with Charles Oliveira should they be forced to go in another direction.

Check out the full video:

Team Chandler remains unbeaten on The Ultimate Fighter

Michael Chandler's team is riding high as they remained unbeaten after three episodes of the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter.

On last night's episode, Team McGregor's No.3 seed Aaron McKenzie fought veteran and Team Chandler's No.2 seed Austin Hubbard. It was a great performance for the veteran as he earned a unanimous decision win to advance to the semi-finals, where he joins his teammate Roosevelt Roberts.

There are two bouts remaining on the lightweight side, while there are still three opportunities on the bantamweight bracket. It will be interesting to see what transpires in the upcoming episodes and whether Team McGregor can shift the momentum.

