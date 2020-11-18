Michael Chandler says he’d rather fight Tony Ferguson in the co-main event of UFC 257

UFC Lightweight contender Tony Ferguson called out Michael Chandler last week for a fight at UFC 256 in December. The former Bellator Lightweight champion, Chandler confirmed on Wedenesday that he needs more time to prepare for the fight and will be ready for UFC 257.

UFC 257 will reportedly be headlined by Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor, a fight which could be for the Number 1 contender spot if Khabib Nurmagomedov decides to postpone his retirement. Chandler, who had initially called out Ferguson, told ESPN:

"There is a 0% chance I'll fight Tony Ferguson in December. And I 100% know he knew that, because the UFC already told him that, and I've already said I'll see him in January. Now that we have Conor [McGregor] fighting Dustin [Poirier] -- it looks like that fight will get booked on Jan. 23 -- they need a co-main event. Why wouldn't it be Chandler vs. Ferguson?"

"The UFC didn't offer me the fight in December, because they know I'm on a timeline now. I just made weight in October. Everybody knows I'm an active fighter and I'm constantly training, but I needed just four weeks off. Essentially, Tony is campaigning for us to fight in 3.5 weeks."

Chandler was the backup fighter if one of Khabib or Justin Gaethje fell out of the UFC 254 main-event. The Missouri native had called out Ferguson and Dustin Poirier back in October, but both fighters declined the fight according to Chandler.

"Tony, you had the opportunity to fight me in October and you said no. You didn't even bring up fighting in December until it was way past the 11th hour. Let's be realistic and sign up for Jan. 23. If you think you still have what it takes to fight for a title, fight me on Jan. 23. Why not take that opportunity, instead of muddying the water with this silly stuff?"

Michael Chandler wants Tony Ferguson fight in January

Michael Chandler poses on the scale during the UFC 254

Tony Ferguson, the #3 ranked Lightweight contender lost out to Justin Gaethje in back in May, propelling Gaethje to the title fight. Ferguson was on a 12-fight win streak before the loss and will be looking to get back into the title picture with a win against Chandler.