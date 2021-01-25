Michael Chandler says Khabib Nurmagomedov will be '29 and Chandler' if they fight; Ready for UFC title shot vs Dustin Poirier

Michael Chandler has asserted that Khabib Nurmagomedov will be ’29 and Chandler’ if they fight one another. Besides that, Iron also added that he would love to face Dustin Poirier for the vacant UFC Lightweight title.

Chandler made his UFC debut against Dan Hooker in the co-main event of UFC 257, defeating The Hangman via a first-round TKO. On the other hand, Dustin Poirier faced Conor McGregor in the headlining bout of the same event and defeated The Notorious One by a second-round KO.

Khabib Nurmagomedov retired from MMA in October 2020 but hasn’t vacated or been stripped of his UFC Lightweight title as of yet. However, the consensus is that The Eagle could vacate the championship sooner rather than later.

With their impressive wins at UFC 257, Chandler and Poirier are two names that could be in the mix if a fight is made for the vacant UFC Lightweight title.

Speaking to The Schmo, Michael Chandler opened up on his future plans in UFC.

“You know I was hearing Dana (White) say that he talked to Khabib (Nurmagomedov), and Khabib said, ‘Listen, Dana. Do you really think these guys are on my level?’ And maybe I’m not. But I think I am. I’m telling you right now – If we step into the octagon together, he (Khabib) will become 29 and Chandler.” said Michael Chandler.

“It’s a little bit bittersweet if he doesn’t come back. But either way, fighting for the UFC title, it doesn’t matter who it is; if it’s Dustin (Poirier), if it’s whoever. I mean Dustin proved tonight that he deserves the title shot. If that (UFC lightweight) belt becomes vacant, why not do Chandler-Poirier? Obviously, (Justin) Gaethje’s got to get a win. It’s an interesting time for the lightweight division. I’m just extremely happy that my name is now inserted right into the mix.” said Michael Chandler.

THE NEW KID ON THE BLOCK HAS DONE IT. #UFC257 pic.twitter.com/UsjTY0qQ74 — UFC (@ufc) January 24, 2021

All in all, Michael Chandler is seemingly quite confident that he could be the first fighter to hand Khabib Nurmagomedov (29-0) his first pro MMA loss.

Michael Chandler had words of high praise for Dustin Poirier

Advertisement

Michael Chandler (right) debuted in style at UFC 257

Michael Chandler was asked about the 16-hour flight he would be on alongside Dustin Poirier on their way back to the US. Iron joked that perhaps he would get in a couple of rounds against Dustin Poirier on the flight. Chandler also said that he’s a fan of The Diamond and appreciates his work with The Good Fight Foundation.

Advertisement

“As I’ve said, I’m just like borderline a fan of the guy, you know. He’s just a great human being. What he’s doing with The Good Fight Foundation, the man he is inside the octagon, the competitor that he is; I just watched him cage-side again, just put away Conor (McGregor). The man that he is outside the octagon, the husband, the father that he is; he’s the epitome of the American dream. Small town kid, didn’t have quite the direction, didn’t know where he was going to go; he ends up becoming UFC champion, and now fighting on the biggest stage against the biggest global superstar, probably the biggest payday of his life tonight. And I’d love to share the octagon with him (Dustin Poirier).” said Michael Chandler (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)