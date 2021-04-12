Michael Chandler seems happy about Conor McGregor canceling his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier

UFC lightweight Michael Chandler seems happy that the trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier is likely to be called off.

Michael Chandler, who is set to fight for the vacant UFC lightweight title against Charles Oliveira at UFC 262, also wants to take the money fight against McGregor at UFC 264. Chandler took to Twitter to claim that he is ready to compete at both the UFC 262 and UFC 264 PPVs.

May 15 and July 10...book it! #backtoback — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) April 12, 2021

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier were scheduled to compete in a rivalry-settling trilogy bout at UFC 264 on July 10. However, there has been a dramatic turnaround of events recently, following Poirier calling out the Irishman for not going through with his promised donation to the Good Fight Foundation.

Responding to Poirier in an angry Twitter tirade, the Irishman claimed that his upcoming bout against Poirier now stands canceled and he's fighting someone else instead. He also accused Poirier of stealing money from his own charity. However, McGregor is yet to reveal who he's facing at UFC 264.

You’re ripped you inbred hillbilly. Why do you wink with your ears? You fucking brain dead hillbilly. 500k with no plan in place. Ye hang tight. Fool. You must be new to money. The fight is off btw. I’m going to fight someone else on the 10th. Good luck on your old contract kid. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 12, 2021

Does a Michael Chandler vs Conor McGregor matchup make sense?

There has been no official confirmation of the McGregor-Poirier matchup being called off from the UFC either. If Chandler wins against Oliveira at UFC 262 and becomes the new champion, it could make sense for him to defend the title against McGregor in July.

Chandler has previously stated that he would like to defend the lightweight title against Conor McGregor. If the opportunity does arrive, Chandler will surely not shy away from the massive payday that accompanies a McGregor fight:

"I would really love the prospect of him (Conor McGregor) beating Dustin Poirier, and me fighting him. Me putting my belt on the line (in) November/December. Him putting 'The Conor McGregor belt' on the line (in) November/December," , said Chandler while speaking to MMA journalist Helen Yee.

In fact, since many fighters, fans and critics have claimed that Chandler is yet to fight the cream of the 155lbs division, what better way to silence them than by proving his mettle against a former two-division champ?