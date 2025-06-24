Michael Chandler shares potential UFC return timeline 

UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler has shed light on the potential timeline of his UFC return.

Chandler suffered a TKO defeat in his previous outing against Paddy Pimblett at UFC 314. He has now dropped down to the No.12 spot in the official UFC rankings and has taken time off from the sport.

'Iron' recently attended the Fanatics Fest in New York City, where he was interviewed by 'The Schmo.' When asked about the timeline of his return to the octagon, Chandler responded that he won't get back in the action until late 2025 or early 2026. Chandler said:

"I'm enjoying the summer right now. Nothing is scheduled. No names on the table, no dates on the table. I told them, don't call me till at least the fall, and obviously, we are in contact for some other business and promotional stuff. As far as actually stepping back in the octagon [is concerned,] probably not until the end of the year, if not [early] next year."

He added:

"Luckily, I feel great. I took a little bit of time off, spending some time with the family. Just had a new daughter ten weeks ago. Spend some time with them, adjust to the new family dynamic that we have five of us now, our new home in Tennessee, and just go radio silent for a little bit, and then emerge and have a blast."

Check out Michael Chandler's comments below (4:56):

Michael Chandler says he spoke with Triple H regarding a potential WWE contract

Michael Chandler told 'The Schmo' that he had a positive chat with Triple H regarding a potential WWE contract.

Chandler has a keen interest in WWE. He was seen at an event last year when he infamously called out Conor McGregor from the crowd. 'Iron' is now hopeful of making a transition to WWE in the future, claiming that Triple H is a fan of what he brings to the table. He said (2:38):

"I was talking to Triple H about my WWE contract, so we’re trying to make that happen. He knows I’m a fan of WWE and him and the brand. He’s obviously a fan of what I bring to the table from an entertainment standpoint, what I can do on the microphone. So it’s always fun conversations. Who knows if anything is ever going to happen? Bnows I want that door to be open, and I think he wants that door to be open too."

