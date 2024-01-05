Michael Chandler has six-word response to viral post drawing comparison between him and 'Evil Mac'

UFC lightweight star Michael Chandler has recently responded to a meme that humorously drew comparisons between his and Conor McGregor's purported daily routines.

He has eagerly anticipated a showdown with 'The Notorious' ever since coaching against him on season 31 of 'The Ultimate Fighter.' His most recent bout took place at UFC 281 in November 2022, where he experienced a submission loss to Dustin Poirier. Interestingly, Poirier was also McGregor's last opponent, but the Irishman has been inactive due to a leg injury sustained in their trilogy fight at UFC 264 in July 2021.

Following the conclusion of TUF filming, 'Mystic Mac' has teased a comeback on multiple occasions, often mocking 'Iron', who started to doubt whether the former two-division UFC champion would ever step into the octagon again.

However, this past Sunday, 'The Notorious' shared a video on social media and announced that his return to the octagon will take place against Chandler in a middleweight (185-pound) bout at a UFC event during International Fight Week on June 29 in Las Vegas.

Check out Conor McGregor's video below:

Expand Tweet

The Missouri-born recently responded to a humorous meme with the caption "Always in camp Chandler vs. evil Mac," drawing parallels between their presumed daily lifestyles. He wrote:

"Not true…I rarely eat breakfast."

Check out Michael Chandler's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Conor McGregor opens up as favorite in anticipated showdown with Michael Chandler

The UFC has not issued any official statements regarding a fight between Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor. However, the initial betting odds for their potential matchup have already surfaced.

McGregor's reputation and previous accomplishments seem to exert a significant influence on the odds of a potential showdown against the American. As per DraftKings, the Irishman emerged as a slight favorite with odds set at -120, suggesting that a $100 wager on him could potentially yield a $183.33 return upon victory.

Meanwhile, 'Iron' is positioned as the underdog at +100, indicating that a $100 bet on him might result in a $100 profit, leading to a total payout of $200. The initial odds imply a 54.55 percent likelihood of 'The Notorious' emerging triumphant in this anticipated bout.